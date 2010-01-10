If soccer is your passion and you’re interested in writing about the world’s game, World Soccer Talk is currently accepting new submissions. If you want to write for World Soccer Talk, we are very interested.

Whether you’re a budding writer or an experienced journalist, World Soccer Talk offers you the opportunity to get your article in front of more than 750,000 unique visitors per month. It’s also an excellent opportunity to expand your writing portfolio. Many writers on World Soccer Talk have gone on to write for FOX Soccer, ESPN FC, Arsenal FC, NBC Sports, Liverpool Echo,, The Big Lead, The New York Times, The London Times, NYCFC, LA Galaxy and The Guardian, just to name a few.

Here are the steps you need to take to get your article published:

Write your article (of 500 words or more) on any topic of your choice relating to world soccer.

If you’re not familiar with World Soccer Talk’s content, browse through the recent articles. World Soccer Talk readers are some of the most knowledgable and passionate followers of world soccer, so the article content doesn’t need to give a lot of background, nor should it be condescending. Instead, articles published on World Soccer Talk are written intelligently and often are opinionated pieces that focus on remarkable topics or different perspectives that you don’t find on mainstream websites.

World Soccer Talk doesn’t typically publish match reports since they are a dime a dozen that you can found anywhere else. We are open to publishing articles about the experience of following world soccer — which can include topics such as TV and radio coverage, commentators, video game how-to articles, book reviews, app reviews and articles about offbeat topics relating to the world soccer experience such as sticker collections, memories of watching soccer either in person or on television from yesteryear.

The longer the shelf life of your story, the more likely it’ll be to get published. For example, don’t bother sending in a preview of a match that is scheduled to kick off in less than 24 hours.

Note that all articles submitted to World Soccer Talk must be original and cannot be published anywhere else. For example, do not send articles that you’ve published on your site. And even if/when your article is published on World Soccer Talk, you can’t go ahead and publish it on your own site. You can include a link from your site to the World Soccer Talk article.

Before completing your article, be sure to run it through a spell check and grammar check. And, read your article out aloud to yourself to hear how it sounds. You may often find that a few edits are needed after you hear how the article reads. Also, don’t forget to include a suggested headline.

Write your article in Word or text format.

World Soccer Talk will follow up with you after your article is submitted to let you know whether it was approved or not. All articles are on a voluntary basis (i.e. unpaid).

Please be patient after submitting your article. We’ll get to it as soon as we can (often 24-48 hours or more).

When you’re ready to send in your story, please send it to editorial[at]worldsoccertalk[dot]com.

Interested in writing, but not quite ready to submit a full story? No problem, simply fill out the form below and we’ll be in touch!

Best of luck, and thank you in advance for your contributions.

