A potential reunion between Neymar and Barcelona is making waves once again for the summer of 2025. Reports are surfacing about the Brazilian forward’s return to the Catalan club. The 32-year-old Al-Hilal star could be eyeing a move back to Barcelona in 2025 when he becomes a free agent. While this news might sound surprising, the possibility of Neymar donning the Blaugrana jersey once more has suddenly become a real topic of discussion.

Neymar’s contract with Al-Hilal will expire in the summer of 2025. At that point, he will be a free agent. As per FIFA regulations, players can begin negotiating pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs six months before their contract expires. It means the veteran could start talks with the Blaugrana as early as January 2025.

According to Sport, Barcelona are interested in striking a deal with the Brazilian forward. Neymar spent some of his best years at Camp Nou between 2013 and 2017. Thus, he would likely find the idea of returning to his former club exciting. His versatility across the attacking front three would be a valuable addition to the La Liga squad that needs attacking reinforcements.

The Catalan club is reportedly looking for depth in the forward line. Neymar’s experience and talent could fill that gap. However, whether he can regain his top form and fitness remains a crucial question. He has struggled with injuries in recent years.

Past links and failed reunions could set stage for Neymar to Barcelona in 2025

Neymar’s potential return to Barcelona has been a topic of speculation since he left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Since then, the club has made several attempts to bring him back to the Camp Nou. That included a serious attempt in 2020 when Barcelona and PSG were reportedly negotiating his transfer. However, a deal never materialized, and the forward eventually moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023.

Now Barca president Joan Laporta is reportedly eyeing a ‘bombshell’ signing for the summer of 2025 as part of the club’s return to their newly renovated Camp Nou. The project is expected to bring back one of soccer’s biggest stars to coincide with the reopening of the stadium. Also, it would boost Laporta’s re-election campaign.

Although Erling Haaland of Manchester City has been touted as the preferred option for the marquee signing, Neymar’s return is also under consideration. Bringing back a former club icon could resonate with Barcelona fans and provide the team with a much-needed attacking boost.

The club’s strong relationship with Neymar’s agent, Pini Zahavi, who played a key role in the Brazilian’s transfer to France, could also facilitate the move. This connection might give Barcelona the upper hand in negotiations and help them secure Neymar’s return at the end of his contract with Al-Hilal.

2026 World Cup to play great role in possible deal?

One of the key factors driving Neymar’s potential return to European football is his preparation for the 2026 World Cup. As the tournament approaches, Neymar is reportedly looking for a final stint in Europe to stay at the highest level of competition ahead of the World Cup. Returning to Barcelona, where he enjoyed significant success, could provide him with the ideal platform to prepare for the global stage.

Reports from Brazil have suggested that the 32-year-old would favor a return to Europe for a year before the 2026 World Cup. The opportunity to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs again and participate in top-level competitions like La Liga and the Champions League could be enticing for the Brazilian superstar.

