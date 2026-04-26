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‘What I saw from Neymar during his first week with us is the closest thing to Messi,’ says Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lionel Messi (R) of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Neymar Santos Jr (L).
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (R) of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Neymar Santos Jr (L).

Neymar Jr. became one of the best players to have ever played for Barcelona. While his departure in 2017 left fans deeply hurt, the Brazilian managed to perfectly adapt alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, forming a formidable attacking trio that dominated Europe. Despite his legacy currently being subject to criticism, Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández chose to praise his talent, making a striking comparison to Messi.

What I saw from Neymar during his first week with us is the closest thing to Messi. I haven’t seen any player as close to Messi as Neymar was when he joined Barça at 21 years old. He couldn’t return when I was coach, but because of the club’s financial situation. I was also able to bring back Alves, Pedrito, and Messi,” Xavi Hernandez said, via Romario TV.

After playing 186 matches for Barcelona, the Brazilian managed to score 105 goals and provide 76 assists. In addition, he played a key role in the team’s trophy success, leading in their last Champions League title, two LaLiga titles, the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup, three Copa del Rey trophies, and one Spanish Super Cup. Beyond statistics and titles, he left a major legacy through his brilliant playing style.

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Neymar Jr. complemented Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Far from being overshadowed by Lionel Messi’s presence, Neymar Jr. was pushed to his best version. With 67 goal contributions together in 206 games, the Argentine is the teammate with whom the Brazilian has been most prolific in his career. Alongside this, the pair shared a brilliant on-field connection, creating numerous scoring chances for Barcelona. In addition, the 34-year-old led the historic comeback against PSG in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar Jr. of FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar Jr. of FC Barcelona.

While Messi stood out for his goalscoring and creativity, Neymar excelled in dribbling and pace, opening up space against tight defensive lines. In addition, the Argentine linked up perfectly with the Brazilian, helping the team secure several memorable victories, as there were no egos or jealousy involved. Since they did not operate in the same areas of the pitch or share the same characteristics, they complemented each other.

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Xavi Hernandez praises Lionel Messi’s ‘unmatched’ legacy, revealing details of his ‘near’ return to Barcelona

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Xavi Hernandez praises Lionel Messi’s ‘unmatched’ legacy, revealing details of his ‘near’ return to Barcelona

Neymar Jr. reveals the two reasons that led him to leave Barcelona

With Lionel Messi already a veteran, Barcelona viewed Neymar Jr. as the natural successor to the team’s leadership, as he had already established as one of the squad’s main goalscorers and playmakers. Despite this, the Brazilian decided to leave the club in 2017, heading to PSG. Amid rumours that he was departing in order to become the best player in the world, he revealed the two main reasons that led him to leave the Blaugrana.

“I didn’t leave with the idea of becoming the best in the world. Messi told me he would make me the best in the world. But I left for other personal reasons. Of course, PSG are financially stronger than Barça, and in Paris there were Brazilian players, and they were all my friends (Lucas Moura, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, and Thiago Silva),” Neymar Jr. revealed in a 2025 interview with Romario.

With his departure from the Blaugrana, Neymar’s legacy at the club was left somewhat damaged, with the Brazilian frequently facing criticism from fans. Even so, Xavi Hernández revealed that he came close to returning while he was head coach, something he reportedly pursued over several seasons. Despite this, the Brazilian still wrote his name into Barcelona’s history, remaining fondly remembered by many supporters.

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