How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Match Overview

The pressure is mounting at Old Trafford as Manchester United enters a crucial phase of their season. Currently third in the Premier League but level on points with Aston Villa and with Liverpool just three points behind, the margin for error is razor-thin. Under interim manager Michael Carrick, United has turned their home ground into a fortress, winning five of their last six league matches there. However, a recent 2-1 loss to Leeds served as a stark reminder that nothing can be taken for granted in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Brentford arrives in Manchester with ambitions of their own, chasing a spot in European competition from ninth place. Keith Andrews‘s side has earned a reputation as giant-killers, underscored by a decisive 3-1 victory over United earlier this season. While they are currently on a streak of five consecutive draws, this run highlights their resilience and how difficult they are to break down. The Bees have been formidable on the road, losing just once away from home since mid-January, and they will be determined to turn their recent stalemates into a statement win.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs tell a story of differing expectations. Manchester United‘s campaign is defined by the absolute necessity of securing a top-four finish. Results have improved under Carrick, but performances remain inconsistent, often relying on moments of individual brilliance to secure points rather than sustained tactical dominance. For Brentford, this season is about cementing their status as a Premier League force and making a legitimate push for Europe, a goal that would be significantly boosted by a victory here.

The tactical battle is set to be a classic clash of styles. Manchester United is expected to control possession and territory, leveraging their offensive firepower. They average 15.64 shots per game, the second-most in the league, with Bruno Fernandes orchestrating the attack. In contrast, Brentford will likely adopt a disciplined, defensive posture, aiming to frustrate United and strike on the counter-attack. The Bees‘ success will depend on their ability to contain Fernandes and exploit the defensive vulnerabilities United has shown in transition.

Motivation is at a fever pitch for both squads. For Manchester United, every match is a must-win to hold off their rivals and secure Champions League football. The financial and sporting implications are immense, adding significant weight to this home fixture. Brentford, meanwhile, can play with a degree of freedom. A positive result at Old Trafford would be a massive scalp and provide a huge injection of momentum into their European aspirations, making this a high-stakes encounter for both teams.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History suggests this fixture is anything but predictable. The last five meetings between Manchester United and Brentford have been perfectly balanced, with each team claiming two victories alongside one draw. This parity proves that neither side holds a psychological advantage, and Brentford‘s 3-1 win in the reverse fixture this season will give them confidence that they can compete with and defeat their more storied opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A closer look at recent encounters reveals a pattern of high-scoring, dramatic contests. Brentford won the last two matches where they scored three or more goals, including a thrilling 4-3 victory last season. Before that, Manchester United had secured back-to-back 2-1 wins, demonstrating their ability to grind out results in this fixture. The trend indicates that matches between these two are rarely dull and often decided by fine margins and offensive prowess.

For those looking at statistical trends, goals are the most prominent feature. Both teams have scored in all of the last five head-to-head clashes, and four of those five games have seen over 2.5 goals. The combined average of 3.8 goals per game in these matchups points towards an open and entertaining affair, suggesting that both defenses will be tested thoroughly on Monday night.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with significant squad issues, though Manchester United receives a boost while Brentford continues to manage a lengthy injury list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the home side, the return of Harry Maguire is a welcome development for a defense that has been stretched thin. Lisandro Martinez remains suspended, and both Matthijs De Ligt and Patrick Dorgu are sidelined with injuries. In attack, Matheus Cunha is expected to be fit to start despite leaving the last match with groin discomfort, a crucial piece for United‘s offensive plans.

Brentford‘s impressive season is even more remarkable given their persistent injury problems. Key players like Josh Dasilva, Jordan Henderson, and Rico Henry are still unavailable, testing the depth of the squad. Despite these absences, the team has maintained a high level of performance and organization, a testament to their coaching and collective spirit.

Manchester United Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Šeško.

This lineup relies heavily on its attacking quartet to create chances. With Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings and Benjamin Šeško leading the line, United possesses a significant goal threat. The focus will be on whether the makeshift defense, bolstered by Maguire‘s return, can provide a solid foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brentford Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

Brentford‘s formation is designed for defensive solidity and rapid transitions. The midfield duo of Jensen and Yarmolyuk will be tasked with shielding the backline, while the pace of Ouattara and Schade on the wings will be vital for launching counter-attacks aimed at their powerful striker, Igor Thiago.

More details on how to watch

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Brentford on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Brentford WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, April 27, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM FREE TRIAL

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match is available on DirecTV Stream, which you can access on your computer, phone, tablet, and smart TV. It is compatible with devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

In addition to this Premier League clash, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to a wide array of other soccer competitions. You can watch leagues like Liga MX, La Liga, and other major tournaments from around the world.

The most basic subscription comes in at $69.99 per month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and competitions in one place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Full Premier League TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.