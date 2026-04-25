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Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane’s status for crucial Al-Ahli clash in Saudi Pro League addressed after duo misses Al-Nassr training

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Sadio Mane (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesSadio Mane (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane have become central figures in another major week for Al-Nassr, with fresh attention now focused on their availability ahead of a decisive showdown. After both stars were absent from Saturday’s training session, speculation quickly grew over whether the club could be without key names for one of the biggest matches of the Saudi Pro League season.

The timing has only increased the tension. With Al-Ahli next on the schedule and the title race entering a critical phase, Jorge Jesus needs his biggest players ready. When Al-Nassr hosts Al-Ahli in Riyadh on April 29, the fixture carries far greater significance than a routine league game. It is widely viewed as a match that could shape the championship race and bring the club closer to a long-awaited domestic title.

Al-Nassr currently sits top of the Saudi Pro League table with 76 points from 29 matches. The club holds an eight-point lead over Al-Hilal and remains ahead of third-placed Al-Ahli, which has played one game fewer.

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Victory would strengthen Al-Nassr’s grip on first place and place the side in a commanding position entering the final stretch of the season. A setback, however, could reopen the race and revive pressure from the chasing pack.

al-nassr vs al-ahli

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli could decide the Saudi Pro League, and Ronaldo’s first Middle East crown

Will Ronaldo and Mane be ready for Al-Ahli?

Concern surfaced when Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Cristiano Ronaldo, Sultan Al-Ghannam, and Sadio Mane missed Saturday’s training session. The reason given was fatigue and exhaustion rather than a major physical issue.

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That update immediately raised fears among supporters, especially with such an important match approaching. Losing Ronaldo or Mane would significantly change the attacking outlook against a dangerous side led by Golden Boot favorite Ivan Toney.

Another Saudi journalist, Ali Al-Anzi, later eased the uncertainty. According to his update, Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured and will be ready to face Al-Ahli.  That is the major development supporters hoped for. It suggests the absence was precautionary and tied to workload management rather than a serious setback.

Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

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As for Sadio Mane, no major injury has been confirmed, though attention remains on whether he returns fully to training before matchday. His presence would give Al-Nassr another elite option in the final third.

Why Ronaldo’s presence matters so much

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia in January 2023 transformed the league’s global profile. Since arriving, he has delivered goals, headlines, sold-out stadiums, and another reminder of his relentless standards.

Yet one target has remained unfinished: winning the Saudi Pro League title. For a player who has already conquered England, Spain, and Italy, lifting the domestic crown in Saudi Arabia would add another chapter to a career built on collecting trophies.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating.

This season has offered his clearest path yet. Al-Nassr has combined attacking power with defensive discipline, scoring 79 goals while conceding only 21, numbers that reflect the balance of a true contender.

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