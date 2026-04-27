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Thomas Muller’s Whitecaps struggle to stay in Vancouver as Las Vegas reportedly emerges as leading relocation option

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Thomas Muller #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
© Rich Lam/Getty ImagesThomas Muller #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Thomas Muller has made a tangible impact for the Vancouver Whitecaps since arriving from Bayern Munich, but the club’s financial situation has prevented them from capitalizing on that momentum. The franchise has now publicly acknowledged its struggle to remain in Vancouver, with reports pointing to Las Vegas as the frontrunner should a relocation become necessary.

The Whitecaps have been wrestling with their stadium situation for some time, with their lease at BC Place expiring at the end of 2025 before receiving a last-minute extension through 2026 while negotiations continue. However, with revenue falling short of expectations despite Muller’s presence, the club remains up for sale and faces a stark choice between securing a new long-term deal at their current home or pursuing a move elsewhere.

As relocation reports began to circulate, the Whitecaps released a statement addressing the situation directly. “We are aware of today’s reporting. The club has faced well-documented structural challenges around stadium economics, venue access, and revenue limitations that have made it difficult to attract buyers committed to keeping the team in Vancouver,” the club said.

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The statement made clear that the search for a solution has been exhaustive but has yet to yield results. “Over the past 16 months, we have had serious conversations with more than 100 parties, and to date, no viable offer has emerged that would keep the club here,” the franchise added.

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With fans rallying behind a #SaveTheCaps campaign during last game against the Colorado Rapids, the ownership group stopped short of closing the door on a Vancouver future. “It remains the strong preference of this ownership group to find a solution in Vancouver. If there is a local ownership group with the vision and resources to chart a path forward, we urge them to come forward,” the statement concluded.

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Las Vegas emerges as the leading relocation destination

In the wake of the fan movement and the growing media attention, the club’s board has moved to address the obstacles standing in the way of keeping the franchise in Vancouver. According to The Athletic‘s Paul Tenorio and Tom Bogert, a special committee of MLS owners convened earlier this month to discuss and evaluate the Whitecaps’ future, with Las Vegas taking center stage in those conversations.

The primary option on the table is a move to Las Vegas, where an investor group has unveiled a $10 billion development project on the Las Vegas Strip called Starr Vegas, which includes a dedicated soccer stadium with a capacity of 50,000.

The proposal has yet to gain traction with MLS leadership, however, and Las Vegas is not the only market in play. Indianapolis, Phoenix and Sacramento have also emerged as potential destinations for the franchise, a deeply unwelcome set of possibilities for the Whitecaps’ loyal fanbase.

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