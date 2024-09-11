Brazil’s national team is keeping a close eye on Neymar’s recovery, but his return to the pitch remains uncertain. The forward has been out of action for 11 months due to a severe knee injury. While he is making progress, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is taking a cautious approach. According to reports from Globoesporte, Neymar will not feature in the October FIFA international matches. There is even the possibility that he may not return until 2025.

Neymar, who suffered a complex injury to his left knee, has been sidelined since November 2023. The injury included a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and damage to both menisci. Recovery is a long and arduous process. Although the player has been working with the ball again, he has yet to participate in full training sessions with Al-Hilal.

According to the CBF’s medical team, the 32-year-old needs to build muscle strength and stability in the injured area. That ensures he does not aggravate his injury. His rehabilitation has been closely monitored by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, the Brazilian national team doctor who performed Neymar’s surgery, and Rafael Martini, his physiotherapist since his days at Santos.

Brazil may keep Neymar out of action until 2025

Coach Dorival already confirmed Neymar’s position in the national team remains secure. Therefore, he will not rush the star back into action. The Al-Hilal star’s return had initially been speculated for October when Brazil will face Chile and Peru in the South American World Cup Qualifiers. However, after assessing his recovery, the CBF has ruled out the possibility of his involvement in these matches.

Despite this, there is hope that Neymar might return in November. Brazil is playing against Venezuela and Uruguay. Nevertheless, the CBF is ready to wait even longer if necessary. There is a growing possibility that Neymar’s return to international soccer might not happen until 2025. The priority is to ensure he is fully healthy before risking further injury.

Struggles with recovery?

Neymar’s road to recovery has not been without its challenges. Updates on social media show clips of his training and recovery. However, the star forward failed a series of physical and medical tests. The veteran allegedly struggled with stability and confidence in his knee during jump exercises, particularly when landing. This instability has raised concerns about his readiness to return to competitive action anytime soon.

These reports suggest that it could be at least another two months before Neymar is able to return to the field. This setback may push his comeback to early 2025. Brazil will have to face the remainder of 2024’s key qualifiers without their talisman.

Interestingly, since the winger made his debut for the Seleção in 2010, the team has performed significantly better with him on the field, winning 78.6% of their matches when he plays. Without Neymar, Brazil’s performance drops, with the team winning only 63% of their matches. His absence during the Copa America 2024 highlighted how crucial he is to the team’s success.

PHOTOS: IMAGO