Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Kylian Mbappe could reportedly join Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash due to injury

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe (R) of Real Madrid.
© Angel Martinez & Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe (R) of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has set off alarm bells once again in the 2025-26 season after being substituted off with an injury in Real Madrid‘s most recent match. The latest setback raises the possibility that the Frenchman could join Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for the upcoming El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Chasing Barcelona in the La Liga title race, Real Madrid traveled to Seville to face Real Betis on Matchday 32, a match Los Blancos failed to use to close the gap at the top, drawing 1-1 after the hosts found a last-gasp equalizer in stoppage time. The more concerning development, however, came in the 80th minute when Mbappe pulled up after a sprint and immediately signaled to the bench to be replaced.

According to Diario AS, initial assessments point to a muscle overload in his left hamstring, with a tear or more serious structural damage ruled out at this stage. However, further testing is still required to determine how long Mbappe will be sidelined and when he can realistically return to the pitch.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Barcelona have already confirmed that Lamine Yamal will miss not only El Clásico but the remainder of the season after sustaining a biceps femoris injury in his left hamstring. With the Blaugrana’s biggest star already ruled out, the prospect of Real Madrid also being without Mbappe would be a blow both to the team’s hopes and to the occasion itself.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid runs with the ball while under pressure from Ricardo Rodriguez of Real Betis.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid runs with the ball while under pressure from Ricardo Rodriguez of Real Betis.

The final El Clasico of the 2025-26 campaign is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, and could prove to be a defining moment in the title race. Barcelona currently sit atop the table with 85 points from 33 games, 11 clear of Real Madrid with 74, and a win for the Blaugrana next weekend would be enough to clinch the La Liga title.

Advertisement
Endrick’s father criticizes Real Madrid: ‘He found happiness again in Lyon’

see also

Endrick’s father criticizes Real Madrid: ‘He found happiness again in Lyon’

Mbappe eager to avoid a repeat of the Militao situation

Mbappe’s injury is a cause for concern not only at Real Madrid but also for the France national team, with the 2026 World Cup now just 46 days away. The recent case of Eder Militao has put the club on high alert, with everyone determined to avoid any unnecessary risk.

After suffering a muscle injury in his left leg during a sprint against Deportivo Alaves last week, Militao aggravated existing scar tissue from a previous biceps femoris injury. The Brazilian was subsequently forced to undergo surgery, ruling him out of the 2026 World Cup with the Brazil national team entirely.

According to L’Equipe, Mbappe underwent an ultrasound on Saturday that ruled out any serious structural damage. An MRI is scheduled for Monday to provide a more detailed picture of the injury and give a clearer indication of his expected recovery timeline.

Advertisement

While the early indications are encouraging, Real Madrid’s medical staff follow a standard protocol of waiting at least 48 hours for swelling in the affected area to subside before committing to a firm diagnosis. With Militao’s situation serving as a stark recent reminder of how quickly things can escalate, exercising maximum caution with Mbappe will be the priority for both the club and the player himself in the days ahead.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe hits 100 Real Madrid matches milestone as Cristiano Ronaldo comparison reveals huge gap

Kylian Mbappe hits 100 Real Madrid matches milestone as Cristiano Ronaldo comparison reveals huge gap

Alongside names like Cristiano Ronaldo, the French star’s journey is already being measured against the club’s highest standards.

Kylian Mbappe in the middle as Jose Mourinho sends Real Madrid fans into frenzy as Benfica’s future hint raises eyebrows

Kylian Mbappe in the middle as Jose Mourinho sends Real Madrid fans into frenzy as Benfica’s future hint raises eyebrows

With Kylian Mbappe at the center of a shifting project and Jose Mourinho stirring intrigue from afar, Real Madrid finds itself at a crossroads that could redefine its immediate future.

Vinicius Junior reportedly agrees new Real Madrid deal, but Kylian Mbappe remains top earner

Vinicius Junior reportedly agrees new Real Madrid deal, but Kylian Mbappe remains top earner

Vinicius Junior has reportedly agreed on a new deal with Real Madrid, though Kylian Mbappe will be retaining his status as the club's top earner.

Mbappe’s reported backing of Mourinho’s Real Madrid return addressed by coach Arbeloa

Mbappe’s reported backing of Mourinho’s Real Madrid return addressed by coach Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa was asked about a social media “like” from Kylian Mbappe related to Jose Mourinho and his possible return to Real Madrid.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo