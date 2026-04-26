Kylian Mbappe could reportedly join Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash due to injury

Kylian Mbappe has set off alarm bells once again in the 2025-26 season after being substituted off with an injury in Real Madrid‘s most recent match. The latest setback raises the possibility that the Frenchman could join Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for the upcoming El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Chasing Barcelona in the La Liga title race, Real Madrid traveled to Seville to face Real Betis on Matchday 32, a match Los Blancos failed to use to close the gap at the top, drawing 1-1 after the hosts found a last-gasp equalizer in stoppage time. The more concerning development, however, came in the 80th minute when Mbappe pulled up after a sprint and immediately signaled to the bench to be replaced.

According to Diario AS, initial assessments point to a muscle overload in his left hamstring, with a tear or more serious structural damage ruled out at this stage. However, further testing is still required to determine how long Mbappe will be sidelined and when he can realistically return to the pitch.

Barcelona have already confirmed that Lamine Yamal will miss not only El Clásico but the remainder of the season after sustaining a biceps femoris injury in his left hamstring. With the Blaugrana’s biggest star already ruled out, the prospect of Real Madrid also being without Mbappe would be a blow both to the team’s hopes and to the occasion itself.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid runs with the ball while under pressure from Ricardo Rodriguez of Real Betis.

The final El Clasico of the 2025-26 campaign is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, and could prove to be a defining moment in the title race. Barcelona currently sit atop the table with 85 points from 33 games, 11 clear of Real Madrid with 74, and a win for the Blaugrana next weekend would be enough to clinch the La Liga title.

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Mbappe eager to avoid a repeat of the Militao situation

Mbappe’s injury is a cause for concern not only at Real Madrid but also for the France national team, with the 2026 World Cup now just 46 days away. The recent case of Eder Militao has put the club on high alert, with everyone determined to avoid any unnecessary risk.

After suffering a muscle injury in his left leg during a sprint against Deportivo Alaves last week, Militao aggravated existing scar tissue from a previous biceps femoris injury. The Brazilian was subsequently forced to undergo surgery, ruling him out of the 2026 World Cup with the Brazil national team entirely.

According to L’Equipe, Mbappe underwent an ultrasound on Saturday that ruled out any serious structural damage. An MRI is scheduled for Monday to provide a more detailed picture of the injury and give a clearer indication of his expected recovery timeline.

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While the early indications are encouraging, Real Madrid’s medical staff follow a standard protocol of waiting at least 48 hours for swelling in the affected area to subside before committing to a firm diagnosis. With Militao’s situation serving as a stark recent reminder of how quickly things can escalate, exercising maximum caution with Mbappe will be the priority for both the club and the player himself in the days ahead.