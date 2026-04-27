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Neymar could join Santos’ reported Europe tour if left out of Brazil 2026 World Cup squad

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Neymar Junior of Santos.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos.

Neymar‘s most pressing short-term goal is to convince head coach Carlo Ancelotti that he deserves a place in Brazil‘s 2026 World Cup squad. But if he ultimately misses the cut, the Brazilian star could find himself joining Santos on a reported tour of Europe during the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, bringing most active leagues to a temporary halt, including the Brasileirao. Brazil’s top flight will play its final round before the tournament on May 31, with action resuming on July 22, leaving clubs facing nearly two months without competitive football.

According to Globo Esporte, Santos are planning a European tour during the first two weeks of July, coinciding with the World Cup’s knockout stages. The idea is for the Peixe to use a series of friendly matches to keep the squad sharp and ready for the Brasileirão’s resumption.

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No opponents have been confirmed yet, but the club’s directors are targeting three games in Portugal, using Lisbon as their base. The trip would tie into an agreement Santos signed last November to participate in the Vitoria Cup.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to announce his final World Cup squad on May 18, with Neymar doing everything in his power to be included. While his participation in the North American tournament remains uncertain, the Brazilian forward already has a contingency plan in place for what would otherwise be a lengthy competitive break.

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Neymar traveling to Argentina despite viral infection

With just five games left before Ancelotti names his squad, Neymar has precious little time to make his case for a World Cup berth. His next opportunity comes on Tuesday, when Santos travel to Argentina to face San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, though the star is not in ideal condition heading into the fixture.

Santos released an official statement addressing the situation: “The athlete Neymar Jr. presented symptoms of a viral infection on Saturday night; he was medicated, responded well, and continues to be monitored by the Santos FC medical department. Neymar is confirmed as part of the delegation traveling to Argentina for Tuesday’s match against San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana.

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Alongside teammates Gabriel Brazao, Igor Vinicius, Willian Arao and Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar traveled to Argentina on Monday to join the delegation. Having completed training at Boca Juniors’ training complex, the Brazilian is now expected to be in the starting lineup as he continues his push to arrive at peak form ahead of Ancelotti’s selection deadline.

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