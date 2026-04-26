Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

Riyad Mahrez has added another major honor to his collection, with Al Ahli claiming the AFC Champions League Elite in back-to-back seasons. However, the possibility of the club competing for an Asian Super Cup against Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr is reportedly not on the agenda.

As they did in the 2024-25 season, Al Ahli lifted the most prestigious club trophy in Asian football, this time defeating Japan’s Machida Zelvia 1-0 in extra time. The victory was all the more remarkable given that Mahrez’s side were reduced to ten men in the 68th minute when Zakaria Hawsawi was sent off for a headbutt on Tete Yengi, yet still found a way to claim the title.

In a statement collected by ESPN after the win, Mahrez was candid about the enormity of the achievement. “It’s amazing. It was difficult for us again. We like to make it difficult for ourselves. Ten against 11 is nearly impossible. I don’t know how we found the strength and the energy. After the red card we stuck together, we fought more, we ran more until we scored,” he said.

With the 2025-26 triumph secured, Al Ahli have become the first club in the modern era of the AFC Champions League Elite to win the competition in consecutive seasons. The only previous instance of back-to-back titles dates back to 2004 and 2005, when Al Ittihad claimed the trophy in what was then simply known as the AFC Champions League.

Edouard Mendy of Al Ahli lifts the AFC Champions League Elite trophy with teammates.

Low chances of an Asian Super Cup between Mahrez and Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo still has the chance to claim his own continental honor, with Al Nassr set to face Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final. But the prospect of the two winners facing off in an Asian Super Cup appears remote at best.

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According to Al Arriyadiyah, an official AFC source has confirmed that the idea of reviving the Asian Super Cup is not currently under consideration. The competition, which originally pitted the AFC Champions League winner against the Asian Cup Winners’ Cup holder, was last held in 2002 and has not been staged since.

Although the AFC Champions League Two was introduced in 2024, the notion of creating a Super Cup-style showdown between the winners of the two competitions has not been taken up by the AFC board. As the Saudi outlet reports, there is no official direction from the governing body to bring such a contest back to the calendar in any form.

The AFC Champions League Two final is scheduled for May 16 at King Saud University Stadium, where Ronaldo will be gunning for his first continental club trophy since 2018. Whether Al Nassr or Gamba Osaka lift the trophy on that night, the prospect of a European-style Super Cup to follow remains highly unlikely in the Asian football landscape.

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