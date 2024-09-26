Barcelona’s much-anticipated return to their historic home, the Spotify Camp Nou, has hit a delay until April 2025. Originally slated for the end of 2024, the club has now had to push back the date. The stadium hit complications related to the installation of essential utilities such as water and electricity. This hold-up is a significant blow to Barcelona, not just in terms of their soccer operations but also financially.

The Blaugrana had hoped to make a partial return to Camp Nou by the end of 2024. The original plan aimed to coincide with the club’s 125th anniversary celebrations on Nov. 29. However, this will no longer be possible due to unforeseen logistical challenges. According to a report by Relevo, construction has been moving forward at a satisfactory pace. However, critical infrastructure installations have caused delays, making it impossible for the team to return as initially projected.

Despite the setback, the construction company Limak has been praised for their work on the stadium. The stadium’s rebuild began in June 2022. Since then, the Catalans have been playing their home games at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Although progress on the stadium itself is visible, it is the behind-the-scenes work that has caused the delay.

Barca President Joan Laporta had previously refrained from providing a firm timeline for the team’s return. “We don’t want to set dates because it might happen later or it might even happen earlier”, he explained in the summer. While he remained optimistic, stating, “Despite the obstacles, I believe that by the end of the year we will be able to come back,” it’s now clear that the return will not happen until 2025.

Financial implications of Camp Nou delay

Barcelona’s delayed return to the Camp Nou is not just a logistical issue. Playing at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys has cost the club a significant amount of money. Estimates from last year suggested that playing the 2023-24 season at their temporary home would result in losses of around $100 million. There would be less revenue and additional expenses to prepare the ground for home matches.

Meanwhile, the overall cost of the Camp Nou renovation, part of the larger Espai Barca project, has risen to an estimated $1 billion. This project aims to modernize the club’s entire facility infrastructure with a total projected cost of $1.7 billion.

The club has not yet obtained all the licenses and permissions required to hold games at the renovated stadium. It further adds to the financial burden. In addition to securing validation from local authorities, Barcelona will also need clearance from UEFA and La Liga before hosting any home games at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Ongoing neighborhood concerns

While Barcelona is eager to finish the renovations, the local community around the stadium has voiced concerns about the project, per The Athletic. The ongoing development has had a tremendous influence on the locals, particularly those in the Travessera Les Corts district, who live close to Camp Nou. These blocks of flats are only 35 meters from the stadium, and during the demolition phase, dust and debris from the construction damaged their air conditioning units and left their facades covered in dust and pigeon droppings.

The construction work has also led to tensions between the club and residents over noise and disruptions. While there is an agreement to limit noisy work to certain hours of the day, construction around the clock has resumed. Night work is now permitted, but with strict restrictions to prevent noise and light pollution. Nevertheless, the disruptions have taken a toll on the community.

