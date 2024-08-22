As Neymar’s time with Al-Hilal seems to be dwindling, speculation is intensifying about his future in the Middle East. Even though Neymar has a deal with the Saudi Arabian club until June 2025, his future seems less clear by the day. After an injury-plagued and underwhelming spell, speculations began to circulate that he would be making a triumphant return to Barcelona.

Neymar‘s high-profile move to the Kingdom from Paris Saint-Germain was one of the most talked-about transfers in recent soccer history. The Brazilian star, who joined the Saudi Pro League club for a reported $108.5 million, has had a challenging season. In a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October, Neymar tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). That ended his season with Al-Hilal after only five games. He had already suffered a cruciate ligament tear early in his term. It has kept him sidelined for much of his time at the club.

Many are wondering what will happen to the Brazilian after his injury and his lackluster performance. His contract is up until mid-2025. Reports suggest that the 32-year-old forward is eager to return to Europe, with Barcelona emerging as his preferred destination.

Possible reunion with Barcelona?

Joan Fontes, a Spanish journalist, has stirred excitement among fans by revealing Neymar’s desire to return to Barcelona. According to him, the player is willing to make this move “at any cost.” That notion signals his deep affection for the club where he reached his peak. During his previous stint at Camp Nou from 2013 to 2017, the winger formed a legendary attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, known as “MSN”. This period was marked by immense success, including two La Liga titles and the 2015 UEFA Champions League.

The idea of Neymar’s return to Camp Nou has captivated Barcelona fans, who remember his time at the club fondly. However, several factors could influence the feasibility of this potential transfer.

Barca’s financial situation could be a significant obstacle to re-signing Neymar. The club has struggled with Financial Fair Play regulations and has faced financial challenges in recent seasons. Neymar, being one of the highest earners in soccer, would require a substantial financial commitment from the Spaniards. The Catalan club must also consider whether their current manager, Hansi Flick, would be interested in taking Neymar on.

The club’s need for a world-class left winger, combined with Neymar’s reported desire to leave Saudi Arabia, has led to speculation that a transfer could be plausible. Barcelona has explored various alternatives, including Nico Williams, Luis Diaz, Kingsley Coman, and Federico Chiesa, but the prospect of re-signing Neymar remains an enticing possibility.

Possible setbacks for Neymar hinder Barcelona return

Neymar’s potential return to Barcelona would not only be an emotional reunion but also an opportunity for him to demonstrate that he still has much to offer. Despite recent injury setbacks, Neymar’s quality and talent remain evident. A move to Barcelona, especially if completed on a free transfer, could facilitate the operation and align with both the Brazilian and the club’s interests.

The prospect of Neymar’s comeback is appealing. Fans cannot lose sight of the obstacles that lie ahead, especially given his injury record. According to Barca Universal, the 32-year-old has been plagued by reoccurring injuries since leaving Barcelona seven years ago, causing him to miss substantial portions of many seasons.



Another major obstacle is his excessive compensation expectations. Meeting Neymar’s financial aspirations would put significant pressure on Barcelona’s already stretched resources. His present wages are among the highest in sport.

PHOTOS: IMAGO