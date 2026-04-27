Barcelona reportedly move to sign Julián Álvarez, prompting firm response from Atlético Madrid striker

Although Ferran Torres started the 2025–26 season in top form, he suffered a dip in form that severely affected Barcelona. In light of this, they appear determined to consider offers for him, with Julián Álvarez emerging as a key transfer target. As a key player for Atlético Madrid, the Argentine would not be easy to pry away, but the Blaugranas are reportedly already making moves to sign him. In response, the striker has come out with a forceful response.

According to Moisés Llorens and Sam Marsden via ESPN, Barcelona have already initiated contact with Atlético Madrid over the signing of Julián Álvarez. Despite this, the Colchoneros are not very open to letting the Argentine leave, complicating the situation. Nevertheless, president Joan Laporta continues to view him as his main target, pushing to pursue his signing in the summer of 2026, when the club is expected to have the financial fair play room to make a move.

In light of this information, Julián Álvarez decided to break his silence, focusing on Atlético Madrid: “I try not to give too much importance to what they say, because the truth is that every week new things come out, all kinds of new information…I try not to waste energy on that and to focus on what we’re doing here at Atléti,” he said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Despite his statements, the Argentine continues to be linked with the Blaugrana due to a reported family-related move. According to Gustavo Yarroch via SportsCenter on ESPN, Julián Álvarez’s brothers are already looking for a house in Barcelona, suggesting they could help push for a transfer in the summer of 2026. With this in mind, Hansi Flick’s side remain hopeful of securing the striker’s arrival as a marquee signing for up to €100 million.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Julián Álvarez could be a perfect fit with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal

Throughout the season, head coach Hansi Flick has faced serious issues in attack, as Ferran Torres has been quite inconsistent and Robert Lewandowski can no longer press or fit into the starting XI as he once did. For this reason, the potential arrival of Julián Álvarez would be crucial, as he could elevate the performances of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal while also providing consistent goalscoring output.

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Julián Álvarez has proven to be a truly difference-making player, with his physicality and tactical intelligence making him key in attack. He not only creates space and provides passes for his teammates, but is also capable of winning physical duels against world-class defenders. As a modern forward, the Argentine could fit perfectly into Hansi Flick’s high-pressing system, forming an ideal partnership with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Despite the Argentine emerging as an ideal fit, the Blaugrana are keeping alternatives in mind, such as Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray or Luis Suárez of Sporting Lisbon, according to Adrián Sánchez of MasQuePelotas. While the Nigerian could also exceed €80 million, the Colombian would likely be a more affordable option. Nevertheless, Julián Álvarez remains the absolute priority, as his profile and potential strongly impress the club’s front office.