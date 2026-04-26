Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal is a ‘genius’ and can be compared to Lionel Messi, says Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.
© Aitor Alcalde/David Ramos/Getty ImagesBarcelona's Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

Despite having only three years of professional experience, Lamine Yamal has established as one of the best players in the world, leading Barcelona’s attack alongside Raphinha. Not only did he already finish as runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, but he continues to improve his impact on the pitch. Following his rapid rise, the 18-year-old star is already drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi—something Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández has chosen to support.

In a recent interview for his YouTube channel, Romario asked Xavi Hernández if he considers that Lamine Yamal could one day be compared to Lionel Messi. In response, the Spaniard said: Yes, he can be compared. He is a chosen one, a soccer genius, and now it depends on him. He is one of the best, or the best, currently. Now it depends on his desire to make history, Barcelona‘s legend Xavi revealed, via Romario TV.

Lamine Yamal has demonstrated generational talent, being capable of leading an entire project toward multiple titles. With this in mind, Xavi’s comparison is not meant to equate the Argentine with the 18-year-old star, but rather to recognize that he has the talent to reach a similar level of impact. However, the Spaniard faces the most difficult task of all: Continuing to improve and sustain his influence for more than 15 years, something Messi has already achieved.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Since his debut in 2023, Lamine has already managed to stay at the elite level of the sport, becoming an undisputed starter under both Xavi Hernández and Hansi Flick. Across 151 matches, he has scored 49 goals and provided 52 assists, while also winning two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups. Alongside this, he has carried his impact over to Spain, scoring 6 goals and providing 12 assists in 25 matches, winning the 2024 UEFA Euro as a starter.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

Lamine Yamal surpasses Messi and Cristiano in scoring record

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have managed to remain among the best players in the world, winning multiple individual awards throughout their careers. Not only do they stand out in terms of trophies, but both have already surpassed 900 career goals, with a focus on reaching 1,000 goals before retirement. However, Lamine Yamal has already managed to surpass both legends in a scoring milestone early in his short professional career.

Advertisement
Xavi Hernandez praises Lionel Messi’s ‘unmatched’ legacy, revealing details of his ‘near’ return to Barcelona

see also

Xavi Hernandez praises Lionel Messi’s ‘unmatched’ legacy, revealing details of his ‘near’ return to Barcelona

Lamine has reached 50 professional goals at just 18 years old, achieving this after scoring against Athletic Club in March 2026, doing so in only 165 matches. With this, the Spaniard surpasses Lionel Messi, who reached the same mark at 20 years old, while Cristiano Ronaldo did so at 21. If he manages to maintain this scoring rate, he could eventually surpass both on a statistical level.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe could reportedly join Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash due to injury

Kylian Mbappe could reportedly join Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash due to injury

Kylian Mbappe could end up being sidelined like Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for the upcoming Barcelona vs. Real Madrid game due to an injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga legacy with Real Madrid under serious threat as Lamine Yamal on verge of stunning record with Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga legacy with Real Madrid under serious threat as Lamine Yamal on verge of stunning record with Barcelona

Despite the teenager being sidelined until the end of the season, the title race has created a scenario that could soon place him ahead of one of Real Madrid’s greatest icons in a statistic few expected to become relevant so soon.

Yamal’s injury could have been avoided, says Barcelona coach Flick: ‘Be aware of the signs’

Yamal’s injury could have been avoided, says Barcelona coach Flick: ‘Be aware of the signs’

Hansi Flick provided details on the injury to Lamine Yamal, which will sideline him for the rest of the season with Barcelona.

‘It hurts more than I can explain’: Lamine Yamal’s heartfelt message after season-ending injury

‘It hurts more than I can explain’: Lamine Yamal’s heartfelt message after season-ending injury

Lamine Yamal broke his silence after it was confirmed that the injury will sideline him for the remainder of the season with Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo