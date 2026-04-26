Lamine Yamal is a ‘genius’ and can be compared to Lionel Messi, says Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez

Despite having only three years of professional experience, Lamine Yamal has established as one of the best players in the world, leading Barcelona’s attack alongside Raphinha. Not only did he already finish as runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, but he continues to improve his impact on the pitch. Following his rapid rise, the 18-year-old star is already drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi—something Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández has chosen to support.

In a recent interview for his YouTube channel, Romario asked Xavi Hernández if he considers that Lamine Yamal could one day be compared to Lionel Messi. In response, the Spaniard said: “Yes, he can be compared. He is a chosen one, a soccer genius, and now it depends on him. He is one of the best, or the best, currently. Now it depends on his desire to make history,” Barcelona‘s legend Xavi revealed, via Romario TV.

Lamine Yamal has demonstrated generational talent, being capable of leading an entire project toward multiple titles. With this in mind, Xavi’s comparison is not meant to equate the Argentine with the 18-year-old star, but rather to recognize that he has the talent to reach a similar level of impact. However, the Spaniard faces the most difficult task of all: Continuing to improve and sustain his influence for more than 15 years, something Messi has already achieved.

Since his debut in 2023, Lamine has already managed to stay at the elite level of the sport, becoming an undisputed starter under both Xavi Hernández and Hansi Flick. Across 151 matches, he has scored 49 goals and provided 52 assists, while also winning two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups. Alongside this, he has carried his impact over to Spain, scoring 6 goals and providing 12 assists in 25 matches, winning the 2024 UEFA Euro as a starter.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

Lamine Yamal surpasses Messi and Cristiano in scoring record

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have managed to remain among the best players in the world, winning multiple individual awards throughout their careers. Not only do they stand out in terms of trophies, but both have already surpassed 900 career goals, with a focus on reaching 1,000 goals before retirement. However, Lamine Yamal has already managed to surpass both legends in a scoring milestone early in his short professional career.

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Lamine has reached 50 professional goals at just 18 years old, achieving this after scoring against Athletic Club in March 2026, doing so in only 165 matches. With this, the Spaniard surpasses Lionel Messi, who reached the same mark at 20 years old, while Cristiano Ronaldo did so at 21. If he manages to maintain this scoring rate, he could eventually surpass both on a statistical level.