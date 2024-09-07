Neymar once again finds his career marred by injury, as Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus plans to delay the Brazilian superstar’s return until January 2025.

This decision follows a devastating knee injury that Neymar sustained while playing for Brazil in October 2023. This came just months after joining the Saudi Pro League in a high-profile transfer.

While fans eagerly await his comeback, the complications surrounding his fitness and the club’s squad dynamics are causing further delays.

The Brazilian’s move to the Blue Waves in 2023 was expected to be a game-changer for the Saudi Pro League.

He joined from Paris Saint-Germain in a $100 million blockbuster deal. Thus, he was meant to be a marquee player helping to elevate the profile of the Saudi league.

Unfortunately, there has been nothing but bad luck for Neymar throughout his tenure in the Saudi Pro League.

His devastating ACL injury occurred in October 2023 during a Brazil national team World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. To that point, he had only played in five matches for Al-Hilal.

Everyone involved with the club felt the weight of this injury’s catastrophic impact. The expected recovery time for an ACL injury is around eight to 10 months.

As a result, the Brazilian forward has missed more than 50 games for Al-Hilal, raising concerns about his future and his ability to regain full fitness.

Why does Jesus want to exclude Neymar until January?

Al-Hilal’s head coach, Jorge Jesus, is in no rush to bring Neymar back into the fold, despite growing anticipation.

According to reports from Record, Jesus is leaning toward delaying Neymar’s return until January 2025.

This is partly due to his slow recovery progress; with the player unlikely to return to collective training until November at the earliest.

Even if the veteran were to resume training in November, he would likely only feature in two or three matches before the winter break.

The club’s regulations on the registration of international players also play a role in the coach’s cautious approach.

The Saudi Pro League allows teams to register only eight foreign players, but Al-Hilal currently has nine, including Neymar.

With the signing of Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi in the summer, Al-Hilal finds itself in a difficult position.

They have to choose which player to exclude from the final squad to fit within the league’s regulations. There is also the small matter of Al-Hilal participating in the Club World Cup next summer.

Given Neymar’s ongoing rehabilitation, Jorge Jesus sees an opportunity to use Lodi’s fitness and form to the club’s advantage.

By holding off the Brazilian’s return until January, Jesus would have the flexibility to register Lodi for the remainder of the season; while giving the 32-year-old more time to recover fully.

This pragmatic approach is aimed at ensuring Neymar returns to peak physical condition, avoiding the risk of re-injury.

However, the decision has raised eyebrows, as many fans were hoping to see Neymar back in action sooner, especially considering the hype that surrounded his arrival in the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar’s injury and its broader impact

Neymar’s ACL injury has undeniably been a major setback for both the player and Al-Hilal. Muscle issues have been limiting Neymar’s ability and playing time for the club before this latest injury.

The recurring nature of his injuries has sparked concerns about whether the 32-year-old forward can ever return to the level of form that made him one of the most feared attackers in the world.

Despite these challenges, Neymar remains a crucial asset for Al-Hilal. His star power and marketability were key factors behind the club’s decision to sign him, and his eventual return to the pitch will undoubtedly boost the team’s fortunes.

However, the delay in his comeback raises questions about how the club plans to balance its foreign player quotas moving forward. The decision to temporarily drop Neymar from the squad highlights the delicate balancing act that clubs in the Saudi Pro League face when managing their foreign players.

