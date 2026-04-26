Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal rank among the 2026 World Cup contenders, says Xavi Hernandez

Despite being veterans, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to lead their national teams, dominating the offensive play in emphatic fashion. Because of this, the presence of both legends remains crucial for the 2026 World Cup. Even Xavi Hernández, a legend of Spain, still includes Argentina and Portugal among the national teams favored to win the anticipated tournament, alongside other surprise contenders.

As a champion of the 2010 edition, Xavi Hernández has already made a prediction about the national teams favored to win the 2026 World Cup: “Spain, Brazil, Argentina, France—and I would add Portugal. I have doubts between Portugal and England. I see Germany as less ‘Germany’ than in previous years, but it’s still Germany,” he said, via Romario TV.

Spain, Argentina, and France continue to dominate as the world’s top national teams. They boast world-class rosters and maintain a well-balanced lineup across all positions. However, Lionel Messi’s squad remains a surprise contender. Despite securing the title in the 2022 edition, they have managed to stay highly competitive and are now aiming for a second consecutive championship—an achievement France have pursued since 2018.

While Portugal are emerging as a solid national team for Xavi Hernandez, he listed them alongside England and Germany, making it clear that they aren’t the favorites. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is coming off a stellar performance in the 2025 UEFA Nations League, demonstrating an ideal balance between experience and youth that makes them quite competitive. Furthermore, the veteran remains one of the most prolific scorers, making them a clear contender.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Messi and Cristiano eye record-breaking participation 2026 World Cup

Unlike previous editions, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have cast doubt over their participation in the 2026 World Cup. Now veterans, both prefer not to look too far ahead and instead focus on the present, as their performances could determine whether they ultimately decide to take part. However, both legends remain in top form, aiming for a historic participation in the anticipated tournament.

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Both Messi and Cristiano could be facing their final World Cup edition, as they are already over 38 years old. If they take part, they would become the players with the most appearances in the tournament, with six. In addition, the Argentine is just four goals away from overtaking Miroslav Klose as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, something the Portuguese does not approach as easily, as he has only eight goals.

Argentina and Portugal are looking to make history at World Cup

Both Argentina and Portugal can write their names into World Cup history. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, his national team aims to win its first edition of the tournament, setting a historic record for both his country and the veteran’s career. However, Lionel Messi’s team could break a record that has stood for 64 years in tournament history.

If La Albiceleste wins the 2026 World Cup, they would become the first national team in 64 years to win back-to-back editions, with the last being Brazil in 1958 and 1962. With this, Argentina would enter history as one of the most dominant teams in tournament history, further strengthening Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate, with two titles to his name—something neither Diego Maradona nor Cristiano Ronaldo would have achieved.

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