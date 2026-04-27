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Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina future in doubt as Real Madrid reportedly make direct contact with Argentine coach

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lionel Scaloni of Argentina reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni of Argentina reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

Lionel Scaloni has established as one of the best coaches in the world, leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title and overseeing a major squad rebuild. Despite his strong impact, he does not appear to have a clear future with the national team, as he has not renewed his contract. Following this, Real Madrid reportedly see him as a leading candidate to take charge of the team, with direct contact already established with the coach for the 2026–27 season.

According to El Partidazo de COPE, Real Madrid have already initiated direct contact with Lionel Scaloni, aiming for him to become the club’s head coach starting next season. With his contract with Argentina running until December 2026, he may not face major obstacles in securing the move. Additionally, president Florentino Pérez reportedly views him as a strong candidate due to his experience and proven ability to manage egos in the dressing room.

If he decides to take charge of Real Madrid, Lionel Scaloni would face the biggest challenge of his career. While he succeeded with Argentina, he has not managed club teams on a day-to-day basis for a long period, having only worked as an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli in Sevilla. However, he has already shown the ability to manage a squad full of stars, so he would be expected to bring out the best in Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr, and Jude Bellingham in the same starting lineup.

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With the 2026 World Cup just a few months away, Scaloni may not define his professional future until mid-July, once the tournament concludes. As a result, Real Madrid could face delays in their sporting planning, complicating key decisions such as transfers or departures—like the future of Franco Mastantuono or the possible return of Nico Paz. Moreover, if he manages to win the tournament with the national team, Argentina could try to convince him to stay.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

Didier Deschamps may also emerge as a key option for Real Madrid

Alongside Lionel Scaloni, Didier Deschamps has emerged as one of the best coaches in recent years, leading a golden generation of France that reached two World Cup finals and won the 2018 edition. After several years, he has decided to leave the national team at the end of the tournament, becoming a free agent. As a result, Real Madrid are said to view him as another strong candidate, given his greater experience at club level.

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According to several Spanish media outlets, Real Madrid consider Deschamps a strong option to take charge of the team. Not only did he succeed with France, but he also achieved success with Olympique Marseille, winning several titles during his spell there. In addition, he knows Kylian Mbappé, as well as Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Ferland Mendy, which could be key for his integration into the squad.

Given the potential complications surrounding Lionel Scaloni, Didier Deschamps represents a more accessible option, as his contract situation would allow for an immediate move regardless of whether he wins the World Cup or not. Additionally, he has experience rebuilding squads, something crucial for Real Madrid after two consecutive trophyless seasons.

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