Neymar made history with his move to Al-Hilal, and it was one of the most talked-about transfers in recent football history.

When the Saudi Pro League club splashed out to bring the Brazilian superstar from PSG, it marked a significant moment in the sport.

Neymar became the most expensive player in the league’s history. He signed a lucrative two-year contract that made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. His weekly earnings of approximately $3.5 million underscored the immense financial investment Al-Hilal made to secure his services.

However, the 32-year-old’s time in Saudi Arabia has been far from the fairy tale many had envisioned.

The Brazilian forward managed to play only five matches for the Saudi club before suffering a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023.

It not only ruled him out for the rest of the season but also led to his deregistration from the squad. Thus, Al-Hilal had to fill his spot with another player to meet their foreign player quota.

Their squad is brimming with international talent, with stars like Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Malcom on the roster.

The Saudi Pro League enforces a strict rule limiting teams to only eight foreign players; a regulation that has now become a significant hurdle for Neymar’s return to action.

The club’s recent acquisition of Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City has exacerbated the situation.

Cancelo’s arrival pushed the number of foreign players in the squad to nine, one more than the league allows.

This development means that unless a current foreign player is sold or loaned out, Neymar will remain unregistered; effectively sidelining him until at least 2025.

Unexpected delay in Neymar’s return?

Despite his injury, the Brazilian star has been making significant strides in his recovery.

Al-Hilal recently shared images of him back on the training pitch, indicating that he was close to regaining full fitness.

Neymar hasn’t played sicne suffering his injury in October 2023 Neymar hasn’t played sicne suffering his injury in October 2023

Manager Jorge Jesus had initially hoped that Neymar could return to action as early as September; offering a huge boost to the team as they aim to build on their previous successes.

However, the foreign player quota dilemma has thrown a wrench in these plans. With the roster maxed out, Neymar’s return has been delayed; much to the disappointment of fans and possibly the player himself.

What’s next for Neymar and Al-Hilal?

Neymar’s contract with Al-Hilal has undoubtedly placed him in a different financial league. Over the course of his time with the club, Neymar has earned approximately $188 million.

Despite this, his contributions on the field have been minimal due to the injury; raising questions about the return on investment for Al-Hilal. The club, however, remain hopeful that Neymar will eventually justify his hefty price tag when he is finally able to rejoin the squad.

As things stand, Al-Hilal’s management face a tough decision. They could choose to offload one of their current foreign players to make room for the veteran, but this is easier said than done.

The existing foreign stars are integral to the team’s success, and head coach Jorge Jesus has expressed no intention of dropping any of them.

This situation leaves the club with no other option but to wait until 2025 to reintegrate Neymar into the squad. This delay, while frustrating, could potentially give the superstar additional time to fully recover and return to the pitch stronger and more prepared to make a significant impact.

Photo credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS : IMAGO / nogueirafoto