Inter Miami collected their first Supporters’ Shield trophy in the club’s history Wednesday night as the top team in MLS. The Herons grabbed the title by beating the Columbus Crew by a score of 3-2 on the night. Miami’s triumph was, of course, led by superstar tandem Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Both South Americans scored against the Ohioans to guide the team to glory.

While the actual trophy itself may not remain in Miami, Wednesday’s win clinched the club the top seed in Major League Soccer playoffs. As a result, Messi’s team will also have home-field advantage throughout postseason play. The first game of the 2024 MLS playoffs is set to be the first-ever postseason home fixture in Miami’s relatively short history.

Along with the advantage in the league, Miami also automatically booked a place in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup as well. It will be the second consecutive campaign that the club is set to participate in the annual tournament.

Nearly three-quarters of past Supporters’ Shield winners fail to collect MLS Cup

While Miami is entering the playoffs with an advantage, winning the Supporters’ Shield does not necessarily guarantee MLS Cup success. For instance, just eight previous Supporters’ Shield winners have then gone on to lift the MLS Cup.

Heading into this season’s playoffs, there have been 28 previous MLS campaigns. This means that just 29% of clubs with the best regular season record later triumphed in the playoffs during the same season. D.C. United and the L.A. Galaxy are the only MLS sides to achieve the double twice.

Along with D.C. and L.A., Sporting Kansas City (then known as the Kansas City Wizards), the Columbus Crew, Toronto FC, and LAFC also achieved the double as well.

Supporters’ Shield Winner MLS Cup Winner 2024 Inter Miami ? 2023 FC Cincinnati Columbus Crew 2022 LAFC LAFC 2021 New England Revolution NYCFC 2020 Philadelphia Union Columbus Crew 2019 LAFC Seattle Sounders 2018 New York Red Bulls Atlanta United 2017 Toronto FC Toronto FC 2016 FC Dallas Seattle Sounders 2015 New York Red Bulls Portland Timbers 2014 Seattle Sounders LA Galaxy 2013 New York Red Bulls Sporting KC 2012 San Jose Earthquakes LA Galaxy 2011 LA Galaxy LA Galaxy 2010 LA Galaxy Colorado Rapids 2009 Columbus Crew Real Salt Lake 2008 Columbus Crew Columbus Crew 2007 DC United Houston Dynamo 2006 DC United Houston Dynamo 2005 San Jose Earthquakes LA Galaxy 2004 Columbus Crew DC United 2003 Chicago Fire San Jose Earthquakes 2002 LA Galaxy LA Galaxy 2001 Miami Fusion San Jose Earthquakes 2000 Kansas City Wizards Kansas City Wizards 1999 DC United DC United 1998 LA Galaxy Chicago Fire 1997 DC United DC United 1996 Tampa Bay Mutiny DC United

2024 MLS Cup bracket still has spots available

Miami will now try to be the ninth MLS team to ever win both titles in the same season. The Herons are scheduled to host the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card game between the eighth and ninth seeds. The playoff matchup involving Miami will be a best-of-three series. The Supporters’ Shield winners will host the first and third matches, assuming the final game is necessary.

While Miami is aware of their seeding, the rest of the Eastern Conference playoff picture is not yet set. This is because there are still multiple regular season fixtures remaining on the schedule for MLS teams. Miami will end their regular season away to Toronto and then back at home against the New England Revolution.

PHOTOS: IMAGO