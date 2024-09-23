Erling Haaland’s meteoric rise in European soccer has been nothing short of extraordinary. The 24-year-old Norwegian striker has not only cemented himself as a crucial player for Manchester City. He is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in modern history. In the club’s recent 2-2 draw against Arsenal, Haaland achieved yet another milestone by scoring his 100th goal for the Citizens. He tied a record held by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

In soccer, goals are the currency that defines success. They are the essence of the sport, the moments that ignite stadiums. These are the statistics that narrate the tales of victories and defeats. Clubs across the world spend vast sums of money in each transfer window. While many transfers fail to live up to their hype, Haaland’s transfer has been nothing short of a masterstroke.

Since joining the English champions, the Norwegian has been a relentless force. He finds the back of the net and breaks records with an almost mechanical precision. His latest achievement—a 100-goal milestone—came in just 105 appearances. That matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at Real Madrid for the fewest games needed to reach that tally in a major European league.

Haaland takes express path to 100 goals record for City

Haaland’s journey to his 100th goal has been a masterclass in efficiency and consistency. With 73 goals in the Premier League, 18 in the UEFA Champions League, eight in the FA Cup, and one in the EFL Cup, Haaland has demonstrated his versatility and lethal finishing across all competitions. His 100th goal scored just nine minutes into the clash with Arsenal, was emblematic of his predatory instincts. Haaland proved once and for all why he is regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous attackers. A well-timed move behind the Gunners’ defense and a polished finish past David Raya was the latest notch.

This goal also marked his 10th of the current Premier League season. That is an incredible feat considering it came in just his fifth match. The 24-year-old broke a record held by Newcastle’s Micky Quinn since the 1992-93 season for the fastest player to reach double digits in a Premier League campaign.

Comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo

To compare Haaland with Cristiano Ronaldo is a testament to the Norwegian’s extraordinary abilities. The Portuguese took 105 matches to score 100 goals for Real Madrid. His record stood unchallenged until Haaland’s blistering start at City. Both players share the distinction of reaching this milestone in the same number of games, a feat that only the very best can achieve.

While Ronaldo’s record was set during a period of dominance with Real Madrid, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer, Haaland’s achievement is equally impressive given the competitive nature of the Premier League and the fact that he is still in the early stages of his career. The fact that he has reached this milestone at such a young age suggests that he could surpass many of the records held by soccer’s greats if he maintains his current trajectory.

PHOTOS: IMAGO