Lionel Messi set for 100th Inter Miami appearance vs Orlando City, surpassing early Barcelona numbers

Lionel Messi has transformed MLS since his arrival in 2023, and he is now on the verge of reaching the century mark in an Inter Miami jersey in the upcoming game against Orlando City. While he remains one game shy of the milestone, the Argentine legend has already eclipsed the staggering production he recorded during his first 100 outings with FC Barcelona.

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution at Nu Stadium, Messi has now appeared in 99 matches for the Herons. While teammate Noah Allen recently claimed the franchise record for most appearances, Messi continues to climb the club’s all-time list as he prepares for his 100th cap.

Inter Miami will host the next edition of the Florida Derby against Orlando City on Saturday, May 2, a matchup where Messi is expected to reach his centennial with the club. He will become the eighth player in franchise history to hit the mark, pulling level with Leonardo Campana on the club’s all-time appearances leaderboard.

Comparing the first 100: Barcelona vs. Inter Miami

After making his professional debut at age 17 in 2004, Messi spent nearly two decades at Barcelona, which remains the only other club where he has surpassed 100 appearances. During his two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain, the star reached 75 games, a total that likely would have been higher had he not missed significant time due to injury and early tournament exits.

Lionel Messi (L) of Barcelona duels for the ball with Raul Albiol (C) and Marco Caneira (R) of Valencia.

His early years in Spain provided a glimpse of the generational talent he would become. Messi reached his 100th appearance for Barcelona in February 2008 at just 20 years old, having tallied 41 goals and 15 assists for a total of 56 goal contributions during that span.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal rank among the 2026 World Cup contenders, says Xavi Hernandez

In the years immediately following that milestone, Messi would go on to set the world record with 91 goals in a single calendar year and claim his first Ballon d’Or at age 22. Despite arriving in MLS as a veteran in the twilight of his career, his clinical edge has remarkably sharpened rather than faded.

Through 99 games with Inter Miami, Messi has racked up 85 goals and 43 assists, bringing his total goal contributions to 128. That represents a massive 72-point gap over his early Barcelona numbers, proving that even as he nears his 100th game in North America, the World Cup winner is still operating at an elite level.