Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz will likely be one of the marquee transfer targets next summer. After all, the attacking midfielder is generally regarded as one of the top players in his position in all of Europe. This is even though the Germany international only just turned 21 back in May.

Wirtz was an essential piece to Leverkusen’s shock triumph in the Bundesliga last season. With the playmaker pulling the strings, the club went undefeated for the entire 2023/24 campaign to collect their first-ever top-flight title.

Following the team’s success, many assumed that key Leverkusen stars would defect this past summer. This, however, was not the case. Wirtz, along with manager Xabi Alonso, resisted moves and remained with the team.

While the budding star midfielder opted to stay this season, he may very well make a switch in 2025. A final decision by Wirtz will come down to several factors. This includes how Leverkusen fares this season, as well as his contract situation and potential suitors next summer. The German club has an advantage at the moment because Wirtz is under contract until 2027. This means that Leverkusen officials can hold firm on their asking price for the star.

Former Bayern exec predicts Wirtz, Alonso will join Real Madrid

Bild has recently claimed that Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester City are all showing legitimate interest in Wirtz. Barcelona is also apparently eyeing the playmaker as well. Nevertheless, the German news outlet reports that the Spanish giants are likely priced out of a potential deal with Leverkusen.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have supposedly slapped a massive $165 million asking fee on Wirtz. If Leverkusen were to receive an offer in this region, it would be the third-highest soccer transfer fee of all time. Paris Saint-Germain currently has the top two priciest deals in history after previously purchasing Neymar ($240 million) and Kylian Mbappe ($195 million).

While several teams are in the running for Wirtz, Real Madrid and Manchester City appear to be the frontrunners at the moment. Former Bayern sporting director Michael Reschke even recently claimed that the player is already leaning towards joining the Spanish club. The move, according to the former exec, will coincide with a managerial change.

“It is clear that Wirtz is thinking of signing for Real Madrid,” Reschke said during an appearance on Sky Germany. “I think Carlo Ancelotti will be replaced by a Spaniard who currently works in the Bundesliga (Xabi Alonso) and then it is very possible that he will take his favorite player. I have the feeling that everything could fall into place.”

City may hold advantage over Arsenal in pursuit of Wirtz

Just last week, Bild also claimed that Arsenal was willing to go all out to make Wirtz their record signing in 2025. The North London side has reportedly tracked the midfielder since he was a teen prospect at Koln. Despite this, the Gunners have spent heavily in recent years and would likely need a major sale to facilitate such a big deal.

Manchester City, on the other hand, would seemingly have more funds to pay for Wirtz. Arsenal’s biggest English rivals have recorded a positive net spend in two of the last three seasons. Savinho was also the club’s sole senior summer deal that involved a transfer fee. In total, City posted a $127 million net gain in the recent transfer window.

Along with potentially being able to flex their financial muscles, City may also have to replace Kevin De Bruyne. The fellow superstar midfielder is currently in his last year under contract at the club. As a result, he could soon join a foreign team next summer. Wirtz would seemingly be the perfect replacement for the Belgian.

