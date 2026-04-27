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Lamine Yamal’s World Cup 2026 availability managed as Barcelona emphasize cautious recovery

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Lamine Yamal has had his best professional season, managing to score 24 goals and provide 18 assists in 45 matches. However, the 18-year-old star is having serious physical issues, already accumulating four injuries throughout the season. For that reason, the Spaniard may not have his presence at the 2026 World Cup fully secured, as Barcelona reportedly maintain a cautious approach to his recovery.

According to Carlos Monfort, via Diario Sport, Barcelona’s sporting commission had a meeting with Raúl Martínez and Fernando Galán, physiotherapists who collaborate with the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF). In that meeting, they created a very cautious recovery plan, aiming for him to be able to play with Spain at the 2026 World Cup. Despite this, the Blaugrana maintain a very firm stance.

Due to the high risk of relapse in hamstring injuries, Barcelona have fully decided to respect Lamine Yamal’s recovery timelines. With this, they seek to avoid accelerating his recovery, aiming to prevent physical problems in the medium and long term. Nonetheless, the Blaugranas understand that he will definitely be in the national team final list, but he could be absent in the first game against Cape Verde of the 2026 World Cup, as per Diario Sport.

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Lamine Yamal could not only miss the first match of the anticipated tournament. According to Barcelona’s plans, the 18-year-old winger could be available only by the match against Uruguay, which is the final group stage game of the 2026 World Cup, reports Carlos Monfort. With this move, he aims to be in full form for the knockout stage as he is expected to be included in the final squad list, but under specific medical precautions.

Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the International Friendly match.

Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the International Friendly match.

Lamine Yamal may be struggling with the heavy workload at Barcelona

Having already suffered four injuries, Lamine Yamal could take a very cautious approach to his recovery, prioritizing sustainable performance over time. In addition, the legend Ruud Gullit has already warned the 18-year-old star about his physical condition, as he has accumulated a heavy workload at such a young age. Despite this, head coach Luis de la Fuente remains hopeful of having one of his key players available for the 2026 World Cup.

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Lamine Yamal is a ‘genius’ and can be compared to Lionel Messi, says Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez

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Lamine Yamal is a ‘genius’ and can be compared to Lionel Messi, says Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez

Throughout the 2025–26 season, head coach Hansi Flick has made Lamine Yamal an undisputed starter, accumulating 3,702 minutes. Although Roony Bardghji or Ferran Torres could serve as key rotation options, the Blaugrana have chosen to keep the 18-year-old as irreplaceable, leading to numerous physical issues. With this in mind, they could look to better manage his playing time, aiming to optimize his physical condition over the long term.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal is a ‘genius’ and can be compared to Lionel Messi, says Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez

Lamine Yamal is a ‘genius’ and can be compared to Lionel Messi, says Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez

Lamine Yamal has managed to prove he is one of the best players in the world at just 18 years old. As a result, he has drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi due to his generational talent. In response, Xavi Hernández has chosen to support this narrative surrounding the 18-year-old star.

Kylian Mbappe could reportedly join Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash due to injury

Kylian Mbappe could reportedly join Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash due to injury

Kylian Mbappe could end up being sidelined like Lamine Yamal on the sidelines for the upcoming Barcelona vs. Real Madrid game due to an injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga legacy with Real Madrid under serious threat as Lamine Yamal on verge of stunning record with Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga legacy with Real Madrid under serious threat as Lamine Yamal on verge of stunning record with Barcelona

Despite the teenager being sidelined until the end of the season, the title race has created a scenario that could soon place him ahead of one of Real Madrid’s greatest icons in a statistic few expected to become relevant so soon.

Yamal’s injury could have been avoided, says Barcelona coach Flick: ‘Be aware of the signs’

Yamal’s injury could have been avoided, says Barcelona coach Flick: ‘Be aware of the signs’

Hansi Flick provided details on the injury to Lamine Yamal, which will sideline him for the rest of the season with Barcelona.

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