Report: Real Madrid eye €60M move for wonderkid Gonzalo García amid Borussia Dortmund interest

Gonzalo García impressed with his performance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, finishing as the top scorer with 4 goals in 6 games. However, he hasn’t had many opportunities to shine this season, playing 1,199 minutes, scoring six goals and providing two assists, serving as a regular substitute for Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé. Given this, he is looking to leave Real Madrid, who are reportedly hoping for a €60 million transfer, with Borussia Dortmund showing interest.

According to José Félix Díaz via Diario AS, Gonzalo García is set to leave Real Madrid after failing to secure consistent playing time throughout the season. As a result, Borussia Dortmund have emerged as the main interested party in the Spanish striker, reportedly willing to submit a €30M offer. However, Real Madrid do not consider this acceptable, as they value the 22-year-old striker at €60M, which complicates a potential move to the Bundesliga.

Amid a disappointing season for Real Madrid, Gonzalo has shown a distinct goalscoring ability, standing out in the limited minutes he has been given, as he usually comes on late in matches and is rarely a starter. Because of this, it may be difficult for him to command a transfer fee close to €60M, as he is not a regular starter at a top European club and still has much to prove.

Neither Xabi Alonso nor Álvaro Arbeloa gave Gonzalo García enough playing time to showcase his scoring prowess, raising doubts about his potential. Nonetheless, Borussia Dortmund maintain a cordial relationship with Real Madrid, which could facilitate his transfer with buy-back clauses, ensuring him to play a significant role in his professional career, with hopes of replicating the success of Nico Paz, who is now excelling as an undisputed starter in Serie A.

Gonzalo Garcia of Real Madrid celebrates with the match.

Endrick may endanger Gonzalo García’s playing time at Real Madrid

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Gonzalo García managed to edge out Endrick, earning more playing time and even forcing the Brazilian’s departure in January 2026. However, the situation could change drastically next season, as his loan spell at Olympique Lyon was a complete success, establishing as an undisputed starter. As a result, the Spaniard could be forced to leave if he wants to secure consistent playing time.

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Endrick has managed to showcase his talent during his spell at Olympique Lyon. After playing 18 matches, the Brazilian has recorded 7 goals and 3 assists. Beyond his statistics, he has shown strong involvement in the team’s collective play, helping elevate the performances of his teammates. As a result, Real Madrid are reportedly open to keeping him in the squad, as he could be compatible with Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé—something Gonzalo does not currently offer.

With this in mind, Gonzalo García should accept his departure, whether on loan or permanently, in search of a similar impact to Endrick. In addition, he could return to Los Blancos, something that already happened with Álvaro Morata, who came back after shining at Juventus as an undisputed starter. For this reason, the Spaniard could benefit greatly from leaving, securing a better future.