Rafael Leao may help Marcus Rashford secure his permanence at Barcelona, with a harsh pay cut

Marcus Rashford has managed to earn a place at Barcelona, becoming a key piece for Hansi Flick throughout the season. Not only has he had a strong goal-scoring and creative impact, but he has also adapted well to the team’s dynamics. Despite this, the Englishman could find it difficult to continue at the Spanish side, although Rafael Leão and a significant reduction in his salary expectations could bring him closer to staying.

According to Matteo Moretto, a transfer market specialist journalist, the future of Marcus Rashford is far from decided. Although he wants to remain at Barcelona, the club aims to lower his €30M buy clause, as he is 29 years old and they would not be able to amortize his contract over many years due to its relatively short length. While Manchester United are not looking to reduce his valuation, Rafael Leão could play a key role in the Englishman’s future.

If Rashford were to return to the Red Devils, he would receive a salary increase by playing in the UEFA Champions League. With this in mind, United would look to sell him quickly, aiming to free up wage space to pursue the signing of Rafael Leão, who is reportedly set to leave AC Milan for the Premier League, according to Football Insider. As a result, Barcelona and Rashford could push to reduce his transfer fee, as a return to Manchester United would be complicated.

Looking for a definitive boost to their squad, Manchester United could make a strong push for Rafael Leão, as they currently lack a dribbling-focused left winger in their squad. Being a highly decisive player, they could end up in a bidding battle with Manchester City and Liverpool—something they may not be able to afford without selling Rashford, whose high salary could block the arrival of the Portuguese forward, making things easier for Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Report: Barcelona struggle as Víctor Muñoz, Jan Virgili don’t convince

Amid growing doubts over the future of Marcus Rashford, Barcelona are already considering alternatives, as they continue to pursue a signing on the left wing. While Víctor Muñoz and Jan Virgili had emerged as possible replacements for the Englishman, neither fully convinces the club for different reasons. As a result, the Blaugrana side face significant uncertainty in the transfer market.

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According to Carlos Monfort via Diario Sport, Barcelona sporting director Deco has already met with the agent of Víctor Muñoz, aiming to bring positions closer for a potential transfer. However, they are not fully willing to pay the €40M release clause to CA Osasuna, since Real Madrid own 50% of his rights, which would effectively strengthen their direct rival—making the operation nearly ruled out.

Jan Virgili remains one of the best-positioned options to reinforce the wing. With Barcelona holding 40% of his future sale, his transfer fee would be in the range of €13–17M. Despite this, the Blaugrana do not currently consider his signing a priority, according to Sergi Capdevila via Diario Sport. As a result, they may still lack a clear alternative to Marcus Rashford, which could lead them to continue pressuring Manchester United to lower his valuation.