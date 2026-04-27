Robert Lewandowski’s MLS move cools as Chicago Fire reportedly change priorities

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most intriguing names heading into the upcoming transfer window, with his contract at Barcelona set to expire and Chicago Fire among the clubs showing the most concrete interest. However, the prospect of the Polish striker making his way to MLS has cooled significantly, with the Fire reportedly shifting their attention elsewhere.

With the four-year deal Lewandowski signed with FC Barcelona expiring at the end of the 2025-26 season, the veteran has some significant decisions ahead of him. With Poland absent from the 2026 World Cup, he will have the summer window to weigh his options, whether that means accepting a heavily reduced salary to stay at Barcelona or entertaining offers from other clubs.

Chicago Fire had been among those clubs, going as far as holding preliminary discussions with the striker’s camp about a potential move. However, according to Tom Bogert of The Athletic, the Fire’s interest in Lewandowski appears to have dissipated, with the club having “changed their priorities.”

Hugo Cuypers’ form and a change of heart for Chicago Fire

On paper, landing Lewandowski made sense for Chicago Fire, with a Designated Player slot available and the marketing appeal of a high-profile European name arriving in the city. But the recent form of Hugo Cuypers, combined with the club’s efforts to secure him on a new deal, appears to have played a significant role in cooling their pursuit of the Polish striker.

Hugo Cuypers #9 of the Chicago Fire FC.

Cuypers has been nothing short of sensational in his role as the team’s lead striker, finding the net in every match he has appeared in and sitting among the MLS scoring leaders with eight goals in six games, having missed three fixtures through injury. With the Fire sitting seventh in the standings with 17 points from nine games and Cuypers thriving in coach Gregg Berhalter’s system, the club’s front office has concluded that adding another striker to compete with the Belgian would disrupt rather than improve what is already working.

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Where will Lewandowski go?

In the 2025-26 campaign, Lewandowski has gradually lost his grip on a starting spot at Barcelona, featuring in 23 of the club’s 41 games and rotating with Ferran Torres in a striker role that neither has fully made their own. Barcelona are reportedly open to keeping the veteran, but only under a significant wage reduction from what is currently the highest salary at the club, a condition that could push Lewandowski toward the exit door.

While AC Milan’s pursuit remains complicated by internal disagreements between the club’s board and coaching staff, Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners. According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri are prepared to offer Lewandowski a one-year deal worth six million euros plus bonuses, along with the guaranteed starting role as the central striker in Luciano Spalletti’s system.