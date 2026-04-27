Christian Pulisic faces criticism from AC Milan icon Costacurta after equaling career-worst goal drought

Christian Pulisic has yet to find the back of the net in 2026, a slump that has directly hampered AC Milan’s title aspirations. With the USMNT star now mired in the longest goal drought of his career, he has become the target of harsh criticism from Rossoneri legend Alessandro Costacurta.

During Sunday’s clash with Juventus, Pulisic headlined Milan’s frontline alongside Rafael Leao, but the star duo once again failed to deliver. The USMNT captain was subbed off for Niclas Fullkrug in the 62nd minute after failing to register a single shot and completing just one dribble.

Following the match, Costacurta, who spent two decades at Milan, slammed the forward’s performance on Sky Sports, calling it Pulisic’s worst match to date: “The two up front help each other and understand each other very little. Pulisic was the worst on the pitch today.”

The lack of a true central striker has forced both Pulisic and Leao to drift across the pitch, often failing to settle into dangerous positions. With only 22 touches on the ball, Pulisic looked like a shadow of the player who claimed Serie A Player of the Month honors back in September.

Costacurta also took aim at Leão, noting that the Portuguese winger continues to underwhelm him: “He continues to fail to convince me. I don’t know what else to add. Every now and then I see him try, but very few things come off—very few—and above all, we wonder why Milan has to drop so deep, why they don’t defend with all 11. When the opponents have the ball, not everyone runs, and Leao is the one who does it the least.”

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Pulisic and a concerning lack of form in 2026

After a dominant first half of the season, injuries have derailed Pulisic’s momentum and he has been unable to regain his clinical edge. The most glaring impact is reflected in a scoring drought that has now spanned the entirety of the 2026 calendar year.

In 16 matches, including last night’s stalemate with Juventus, Pulisic has failed to find the net, equaling a career-worst dry spell dating back to his time at Chelsea. It has been 958 minutes since his last goal for the Rossoneri, which came on December 28, 2025, when he was still challenging Lautaro Martínez for the Serie A Golden Boot.

Speaking with DAZN after the game, head coach Massimiliano Allegri addressed the psychological toll the slump is taking on his winger: “He’s a very sensitive player, and not scoring affects him more. He struggles more in physical duels. Without a true striker, it’s harder for him I need to give balance to the team.“

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Since the turn of the year, Pulisic’s only goal contribution was a single assist provided during a 3-2 win over Torino on March 21. As Milan slide out of the title race and fights to cling to a Champions League spot, fans are beginning to worry if this dip in form will carry over to the 2026 World Cup.