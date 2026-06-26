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Why is Didier Deschamps missing France vs Norway 2026 World Cup clash?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesDidier Deschamps, Head Coach of France.

France have been forced into an unexpected and emotional coaching adjustment ahead of their final 2026 World Cup Group I fixture against Norway at Gillette Stadium. Coach Didier Deschamps has officially vacated the team’s base camp in the United States to return home to France.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed that the 57-year-old strategist is missing today’s decisive match following the tragic passing of his mother. The FFF released an official statement expressing their deep sorrow and offering unwavering support to the manager during this difficult period.

Deschamps learned of his mother’s death on Tuesday morning and immediately made arrangements to travel back across the Atlantic to attend her funeral alongside his family.

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The federation labeled it an “extremely painful moment” for the entire national setup, granting the coach indefinite leave before he is expected to rejoin the camp ahead of the knockout rounds.

Who is going to take Deschamps’ place against Norway?

With a massive match on the horizon to determine who wins the group, Deschamps has personally entrusted the managerial responsibilities to his long-standing assistant coach, Guy Stéphan.

The 69-year-old tactician is uniquely qualified to maintain continuity, having served as Deschamps’ loyal right-hand man since 2009 during their time together at Olympique Marseille, before joining the national staff in 2012.

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Gy Stéphan (L) and Didier Deschamps (Getty Images).

Gy Stéphan (L) and Didier Deschamps (Getty Images).

Stéphan is tasked with managing a highly fluid situation on the pitch. While France has already mathematically secured its ticket to the Round of 32 following consecutive, dominant victories over Senegal (3-1) and Iraq (3-0), today’s clash with Norway carries immense weight for their upcoming tournament bracket placement.

What is at stake in the Group I finale?

Both France and Norway have collected a maximum of six points from their opening two games, turning today’s meeting into a direct shootout for the top spot in Group I.

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Because Les Bleus hold a narrow +5 goal difference advantage over Norway’s +4, a draw will be enough for Stéphan to guide France to a first-place finish. However, containing an in-form Erling Haaland represents a major test for France.

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The decision has surprised many supporters ahead of one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage, especially with both national teams already through to the knockout rounds.

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