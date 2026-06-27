Why isn’t Reece James playing for England against Panama at the 2026 World Cup?

After shining in the UEFA qualifiers, England arrived as one of the leading favorites for the 2026 World Cup. Relying on a brilliant attack and strong collective play, they have managed to put themselves in pole position to finish first in Group L. Although they are clear favorites to face Panama today, head coach Thomas Tuchel faces a major defensive challenge, as he will be unable to count on Reece James.

Reece James has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the match against Ghana. As a result, he will miss the match against Panama and the Round of 32 match, as per Fabrizio Romano. “He was not able to train in the last two days. He is now in an accelerated rehabilitation program, and we take it game by game. But we strongly believe that he will be available for us in the tournament. No one could see it coming,” he said in the press conference.

Without Reece available, England do not have any other right-back in the roster, as Thomas Tuchel only called up him, Djed Spence, and Nico O’Reilly. While he could adapt any profile in the starting lineup, no natural right-backs beyond those players were called up. Head coach needs to prove that his squad selection was not a mistake by guiding his national team to the latter stages of the tournament.

For today’s game against Panama, Thomas Tuchel has decided to bet on Jarell Quansah as right back. With his defensive focus, he maybe target to stop Panama’s counterattacks, forming a three-man defensive line. Nico O’Reilly will be the one leading the left side, with his offensive approach, complementing Marcus Rashford. Nonetheless, Bukayo Saka will need to shine with his dribbling skills and passing, to find Jude Bellingham or Harry Kane.

Antoine Semenyo #11 of Ghana attempts to shoot, blocked by Reece James #24 of England.

Reece James’ absence could haunt England in World Cup Round of 16

In case England advance to the Round of 16, Thomas Tuchel could opt for the same approach, with Jarell Quansah or John Stones as more defensive options. Nonetheless, they might have serious problems, as Senegal are their expected opponents. With Sadio Mané on that side, Reece James’ absence might be harmful. While both stars can cover the right-back position, they do not usually shine there as they do at center-back.

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Reece James could return in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, but only if England reach that stage. To stop Mané’s counterattacks, Quansah or Stones may struggle to match his speed. For that reason, Elliot Anderson or Bukayo Saka may need to help the right-back by providing double coverage. Without another natural right-back in the squad, Thomas Tuchel may need to make structural changes to his defensive strategy against counterattacks.