How to watch Senegal vs Iraq in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Senegal vs Iraq on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Senegal vs Iraq WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, June 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Senegal enters this final group stage match with zero points, but their record doesn’t tell the whole story. The Lions of Teranga delivered competitive performances against both France and Norway, proving their attacking capabilities. Now, with their tournament lives on the line, the objective is clear: secure a dominant victory against Iraq to have any hope of advancing to the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams. The urgency is immense, and Senegal will be expected to play with relentless offensive pressure from the opening whistle.

Iraq also sits on zero points and faces a monumental task to keep their campaign alive. After conceding seven goals across their first two games, their -6 goal difference makes qualification a near-mathematical impossibility. For them, this match is about restoring pride and attempting to claim a historic first-ever point or win in the competition. While both sides are desperate for a victory, the stakes are significantly higher for a talented Senegalese squad with a realistic path to the Round of 32.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations in the tournament could not be more different. Senegal has looked like a competent and dangerous side placed in an incredibly difficult group. Despite the losses, they have generated significant scoring chances and shown they can compete with top-tier opposition. In contrast, Iraq has appeared outmatched, struggling to contain opponents defensively and creating very little in the attack, as evidenced by their low expected goals (xG) figures in their first two matches.

This tactical clash is expected to be one-sided. Senegal will almost certainly dominate possession and territory, looking to press high and create turnovers in dangerous areas. Their game plan will revolve around leveraging the speed and skill of attackers like Sadio Mané and Ismaila Sarr against Iraq‘s vulnerable backline, which ranks among the worst in the tournament based on expected goals against (xGA). Iraq will likely be forced to defend in a deep, compact low block, hoping to frustrate Senegal and perhaps find a rare opportunity on the counter-attack.

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Motivation will be a key factor. For Senegal, the goal is not just to win, but to win convincingly to overturn their negative goal difference. This necessity will drive their attacking intent for the full 90 minutes. For Iraq, the primary motivation is to avoid another heavy defeat and exit the tournament with a respectable performance. While they are mathematically still in it, the severe goal difference deficit means their realistic ambitions are limited to playing the role of spoiler.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match marks a historic first-ever meeting between Senegal and Iraq. The two nations have never faced each other in an official competition or even a friendly, adding a layer of unpredictability to this crucial group stage finale. With no past results to draw from, recent tournament form and performance against similar opponents become the most reliable indicators.

While this is their first encounter with Iraq, Senegal has a positive record against Asian teams in this competition. They are undefeated in two previous matchups, securing a draw and a victory, the most recent being a 3-1 win over hosts Qatar in 2022. Conversely, this will be Iraq’s first-ever game against an African (CAF) nation at the tournament, presenting a new type of challenge for their squad.

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Recent trends strongly suggest goals could be on the menu, particularly for one side. Four of Senegal‘s last five matches across all competitions have seen over 3.5 goals scored, highlighting their potent attack and occasional defensive lapses. Meanwhile, Iraq has conceded a staggering seven goals in their two tournament games. This combination points toward a high likelihood of Senegal finding the back of the net multiple times as they push for a decisive victory.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are heading into this decisive fixture with key players missing due to injury, forcing tactical adjustments from their managers.

Senegal will be without their first-choice goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Mory Diaw is expected to deputize between the posts. Given the absolute necessity of a win, coach Pape Thiaw will likely field his strongest possible attacking lineup to ensure his team has the firepower to secure the goals they desperately need.

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Iraq’s challenges are compounded by injuries in their attack. Aymen Hussein was forced off with a groin issue against France and will miss this match, while the availability of Mohanad Ali Kadhim Al Shammari remains uncertain. These absences further blunt an offense that has already struggled to create scoring opportunities throughout the tournament.

Senegal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Diaw; Diouf, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diatta; P. Gueye, I. Gueye; Mané, Camara, Sarr; Jackson.

This is an aggressive, attack-minded formation designed to control the match from the outset. With world-class talent like Sadio Mané, Ismaila Sarr, and Nicolas Jackson leading the charge, Senegal aims to overwhelm Iraq’s defense with pace, creativity, and clinical finishing.

Iraq Projected XI (4-1-4-1):

Basil; Doski, Hashem, Tahseen, Ali; Al-Ammari; Bayesh, Iqbal, Ismael, Qasem; Al-Hamadi.

This lineup suggests a defensive and cautious approach. Iraq will likely pack the midfield and try to remain compact, with a single holding midfielder shielding the back four. The lone striker, Al-Hamadi, may face a difficult task with limited support against a strong Senegalese defense.

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More details on how to watch

You can find the Senegal vs Iraq live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android, as well as web browsers.

A subscription to Fubo gives you access to more than just this match. You can also watch other games from the 2026 tournament, along with top European leagues such as Liga MX and LaLiga, all through the same service.

The plan is available for $14.99/month, offering comprehensive soccer coverage for fans in the United States. This subscription ensures you have the primary Senegal vs Iraq channel for the upcoming game.

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SEE MORE: For a complete list of tournament games, visit our World Cup TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.