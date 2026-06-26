Why isn’t Erling Haaland starting for Norway against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Erling Haaland has been one of the standout performers at the 2026 World Cup, but the Manchester City striker is set to begin Norway‘s final Group I match against France on the bench. The decision has surprised many supporters ahead of one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage, especially with both national teams already through to the knockout rounds.

The battle for the top spot in Group I between France and Norway is about to kick off, but a massive twist has just dropped: Norway’s biggest star is reportedly sitting this one out. Fans were hyped for a blockbuster Haaland-Mbappe showdown right from the opening whistle, but the real reason behind this shocking lineup decision has finally come to light.

Even though he will begin the match among the substitutes, Haaland has already made an unforgettable impact during his first World Cup. The 25-year-old scored two goals against Iraq before repeating the feat against Senegal, bringing his tournament tally to four goals in just two appearances.

Those performances have immediately established him as one of the competition’s standout players. His prolific start has also earned him a place in the Golden Boot race alongside Mbappe, while only Lionel Messi has found the net more often during the tournament.

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The reason for Erling Haaland’s absence

According to L’Equipe, Norway head coach Stale Solbakken chose to rest Haaland because qualification for the knockout rounds had already been secured, and the difference between finishing first or second in Group I was not considered significant enough to risk his leading striker ahead of the Round of 32.

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Martin Odegaard will also begin on the bench, with Solbakken reportedly considering sweeping changes throughout the starting lineup. In fact, the Norwegian coach has made as many as 10 outfield changes from the side that defeated Senegal. In fact, the reasoning is largely tactical.

While the winner of Group I would face a third-place qualifier, the runner-up would meet the Ivory Coast in the next round. Current projections suggested neither route offered a significantly easier path through the knockout bracket, reducing the incentive to risk key players. Instead, Solbakken appears focused on ensuring his biggest stars remain fresh and healthy for the matches that matter most.

Haaland scored a brace against Iraq

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Norway prioritizes the knockout rounds

Norway’s coaching staff appears determined to avoid unnecessary risks before the elimination phase begins. After the demanding victory over Senegal, Solbakken previously emphasized the physical toll the tournament had taken on several members of the squad. With another high-intensity match waiting just days later, player management has become a major priority.

Rather than chasing first place at all costs, Norway has opted to preserve the fitness of several influential players, believing a fully refreshed squad provides a better opportunity to make a deep run in the competition.