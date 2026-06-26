Is Sadio Mane playing? Senegal vs Iraq confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group I game

Sadio Mane is officially starting for Senegal today. The official team sheets have dropped at BMO Field in Toronto for this high-stakes 2026 World Cup Group I finale, and the Al-Nassr superstar will anchor the frontline for the Teranga Lions from the opening whistle to face Iraq.

With France and Norway already cruising through to the Round of 32 from this section, this Matchday 3 encounter represents a definitive do-or-die scenario for both nations. With zero points collected so far, a draw eliminates both squads completely.

Senegal must secure a heavy victory to repair their -3 goal difference and claim a wildcard berth among the tournament’s best third-placed finishers, while Iraq targets a historic first-ever World Cup victory.

Senegal confirmed lineup

Coach Pape Thiaw has made key modifications, most notably forced into a goalkeeping change after regular shot-stopper Edouard Mendy suffered a tournament-ending knee injury against Norway. Mory Diaw steps between the posts behind a defensive line consisting of Abdoulaye Seck, Moussa Niakhate, Ismail Jakobs, and Krepin Diatta.

The midfield engine room features veteran commander Idrissa Gana Gueye anchoring alongside young star Lamine Camara and Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra. Up front, the Teranga Lions deploy an extremely explosive, direct attacking trident featuring Ismaïla Sarr, teenage prodigy Ibrahim Mbaye, and Mane occupying his signature spot on the left flank.

Senegal Starting XI: Mory Diaw; Krepin Diatta, Abdoulaye Seck, Moussa Niakhate, Ismail Jakobs; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra; Ismaïla Sarr, Ibrahim Mbaye, Sadio Mane.

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Iraq confirmed lineup

Graham Arnold has set up his team to prioritize strict defensive organization while weaponizing transition pace out wide. Ahmed Basil gets the nod in goal behind a restructured back four featuring Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski, and Frans Putros.

In midfield, Amir Al-Ammari assumes the captain’s armband, partnering with Ibrahim Bayesh and former Manchester United academy product Zidane Iqbal to control the central distribution lanes. Up front, the attack will be spearheaded by AFC Wimbledon’s Ali Al-Hamadi alongside wide threats Ahmed Qasem and Ali Jasim, with regular target man Aymen Hussein dropping out due to a persistent muscle injury.

Iraq Starting XI: Ahmed Basil; Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski, Frans Putros; Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal, Amir Al-Ammari; Ali Al-Hamadi, Ahmed Qasem, Ali Jasim.

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