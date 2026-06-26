Why isn’t Martin Odegaard starting for Norway against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Norway heads into its final Group I clash against France with qualification for the 2026 World Cup knockout stage already secured, but one notable name is missing from the starting lineup. Martin Odegaard is not starting against France, sparking plenty of discussion ahead of one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage. At the same time, fans also expected to see the Arsenal captain combine with Erling Haaland from the opening whistle.

France has been one of the most convincing sides in the tournament, opening its campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal before defeating Iraq 3-0. Those results left Didier Deschamps’ side on maximum points heading into the final group match.

Norway has also impressed during its return to the World Cup, defeating Iraq 4-1 before edging Senegal 3-2. Those victories ensured Stale Solbakken’s side reached the knockout rounds before facing France.

The fixture was originally expected to showcase one of soccer’s biggest individual battles, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland both arriving with four goals after the opening two matches. Instead, Norway surprised many supporters with a dramatically changed lineup.

Tweet placeholder

Why Martin Odegaard is on the bench

The explanation behind Odegaard’s absence is Norway‘s decision to heavily rotate its squad after already qualifying for the Round of 32. According to L’Equipe, Martin Odegaard is among several first-team stars beginning the match on the bench, alongside Erling Haaland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Solbakken has made as many as 10 changes from the side that defeated Senegal, with Fredrik Aursnes expected to be the only outfield player to retain his place in the starting XI. The reasoning is largely strategic rather than injury-related. Norway has already guaranteed progression, and the coaching staff believes there is little competitive advantage in risking key players simply to finish first in the group.

Martin Odegaard #10 of Norway and teammates celebrate

Why Norway is willing to risk Group I position

The decision to rest Martin Odegaard reflects a longer-term approach rather than any concern over his availability. Norway has already achieved its first objective by reaching the Round of 32, allowing Solbakken to prioritize freshness over chasing first place in the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than chasing first place at all costs, Norway appears focused on keeping its biggest stars fresh for the matches that truly matter. Current projections suggest the winner of Group I would face a third-place qualifier, while the runner-up is expected to meet the Ivory Coast. Although finishing first may seem preferable on paper, neither path is viewed as significantly easier.

Potential knockout routes also include possible meetings with Germany or Brazil, meaning there is no obvious reward for exhausting leading players before the elimination rounds begin. For that reason, Solbakken has reportedly decided there is no scenario where finishing first outweighs protecting the fitness of players such as Odegaard and Haaland.