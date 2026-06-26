Dembélé’s hat trick guides France to a 4-1 victory over Norway as Haaland was rested

With most groups already decided in the first round of the 2026 World Cup, Group I is set for a great match as Norway and France meet to decide who finishes first. In the first half, France dominated possession and constantly created danger, going into halftime 3-1 ahead, with Ousmane Dembélé scoring a hat trick against a Norway side that rotated almost the entire lineup.

For Norway, the return to this competition has been perfect, as they have won both of their matches. The high expectations around Erling Haaland have been met, with the striker scoring four goals. Unfortunately for his fans, they won’t be seeing him nor Martin Ødegaard, as both are on the bench to get some rest.

France have also been very strong, with two victories that have already taken them into the next round. Their main star has been just as impressive, with Kylian Mbappé also reaching four goals.