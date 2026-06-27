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What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Algeria?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Marcel Sabitzer #9 of Austria.
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesMarcel Sabitzer #9 of Austria.

The tactical blueprint for the high-stakes finale of Group J at Arrowhead Stadium presents a direct, do-or-die scenario for Austria. With the automatic knockout berths on the line, the European representatives enter this 2026 World Cup matchup holding a narrow statistical edge in the pool tables.

On the latest global stage, Austria holds the 22nd position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, functioning as a highly stable and competitive component of the UEFA contingent.

Standing across the pitch from them is an aggressive African side breathing down their necks on the international ladder. Algeria occupies the 29th spot globally, sitting a mere seven places behind Austria on the official FIFA leaderboard.

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This thin separation sets up a direct, winner-take-all shootout: with both countries tied on three points, the winner of this match will officially secure passage into the Round of 32 alongside group leaders Argentina.

Group J standings and global rank

The positioning within this section remains exceptionally tight due to both teams matching each other’s records with three points apiece. However, Austria maintains structural possession of the second-place slot courtesy of a marginally better goal difference baseline.

The table below outlines the current group standings alongside global ranking metrics:

CountryFIFA RankPointsGoal difference
Argentina2nd6+5
Austria22nd30
Algeria29th3-2
Jordan72nd0-3
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Historical context

A look back at Austria’s historical timeline illustrates the transformation the program has completed over the last two decades. The nation recorded its absolute lowest structural floor in July 2008, when severe competitive difficulties saw them collapse to 105th globally.

Conversely, their highest modern peak arrived in the spring of 2016, when an extraordinary qualification run briefly propelled the squad into the elite global top ten at 10th in the world.

Because the FIFA calculation matrix determines point updates based on the exact rank proximity of the two teams on the pitch, a positive result against Algeria locks down critical leaderboard value.

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