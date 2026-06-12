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Carlo Ancelotti could face worst-case group stage scenario as Brazil dealt worrying Neymar update ahead of 2026 World Cup opener

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar Junior and Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.
© Buda Mendes & Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior and Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.

Brazil‘s preparations for the 2026 World Cup have been overshadowed by fresh uncertainty surrounding Neymar, with Carlo Ancelotti facing an anxious wait before the Selecao’s opening match against Morocco. While the five-time world champion enters the tournament among the favorites to lift the trophy, concerns over the fitness of its all-time leading scorer have become one of the dominant storylines ahead of kickoff.

The Brazilian national team arrives in North America carrying momentum after a series of impressive friendly victories. However, with Neymar still recovering from injury and remaining absent from full training sessions, questions continue to grow over how much he will be able to contribute during the tournament’s early stages.

Carlo Ancelotti and his players enter the competition aiming to win a record-extending sixth World Cup crown. The national team has appeared at every World Cup in history and remains the most successful side the tournament has ever seen.

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Recent friendly matches offered reasons for optimism. The Selecao won three consecutive warm-up games while scoring 11 goals, showcasing the attacking talent available to Ancelotti as he begins his first World Cup campaign in charge of the national team.

Carlo Ancelloti, head coach of Brazil.

Carlo Ancelloti, head coach of Brazil.

Their opening Group C clash against Morocco promises to be one of the standout matches of the first round. Morocco arrives with growing confidence after reaching the semi-finals in Qatar 2022 and continuing its strong form through qualification and recent international competitions.

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Neymar remains the major concern

Despite the excitement surrounding Brazil’s World Cup campaign, much of the attention has focused on Neymar’s recovery. The 34-year-old forward has been battling a calf injury sustained while playing for Santos shortly before the tournament.

Santos’ captain has travelled with the squad and continues to follow an individual rehabilitation program. However, he has yet to return to full team training, creating uncertainty over his availability.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

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According to Reuters, Neymar missed another training session shortly before Brazil’s opening fixture. While he attended celebrations for Ancelotti’s birthday and remained involved with the group, his recovery timeline remains unclear.

The worrying update reportedly emerging from Brazil’s camp

The situation has now become more concerning than initially expected. Reports from Brazil and Spain suggest that there are now fears Neymar could miss all three group-stage matches against Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland.

That possibility represents the nightmare scenario Ancelotti and Brazilian supporters hoped to avoid. Initial expectations centered on Neymar missing the opener against Morocco before returning later in the group stage, but recent updates have cast doubt on that plan.

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neymar brazil injuty

Neymar of Brazil sits injured on the pitch during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazilian journalist Nico Diaz Menendez of Spanish outlet Teledeporte reported that the Santos forward could face a longer absence than first anticipated. Other reports have indicated that even if he is medically cleared before the Haiti match, a lack of match fitness could prevent him from being thrown directly into competitive action.

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The concern stems from the fact that Neymar has gone several weeks without on-field soccer activity since suffering the Grade 2 calf injury. Although his recovery continues to progress, tournament action offers little room for experimentation.

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