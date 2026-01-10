Mexico star Hirving Lozano reportedly finds new MLS club after San Diego FC exit

On Friday, Major League Soccer was shaken by confirmation that Hirving Lozano will not remain with San Diego FC for the 2026 season. However, the Mexican star appears to have a clear idea of his next destination, with another United States-based club determined to sign him.

“Atlanta United are emerging as the most likely destination for the Mexican attacker,” Diario AS reported, citing Futbol de Primera. “This is not just market interest: the information suggests the transfer began to take shape as soon as Lozano understood he would not be returning to SDFC next season.”

The Mexican forward appeared in 34 matches for San Diego FC during the 2025 campaign across MLS play, the Leagues Cup, and the playoffs, where the club was eliminated in the Western Conference Final against the Vancouver Whitecaps, who later lost the championship to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Lozano’s on-field production met expectations in his first year in the MLS, finishing with 11 goals and nine assists. That adds up to 20 goal contributions in 34 appearances, a more than respectable total. However, rumors of off-field issues began circulating toward the end of 2025.

Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martino.

San Diego FC’s official explanation regarding Lozano

On Friday, San Diego FC published interviews on their official website with sporting director and general manager Tyler Heaps and head coach Mikey Varas, shedding light on the final decision regarding Hirving Lozano.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi joined by fellow Argentine as Inter Miami sign midfielder ahead of 2026 MLS season

“We have communicated to Hirving and his representatives that he will not be part of the sporting plans moving forward,” Heaps said. “That was not a decision that was taken lightly. It was talked through with owners down to leadership, down to myself and Mikey, and communicated to the rest of the group.”

“We really appreciate Hirving’s contributions and what he was able to contribute last year, but as the season went on from style of play — as well as environment — we feel like it’s best for both parties to find a new solution,” the sporting director added.

“We all respect him for the player that he is. Ultimately, it’s just not the right fit, and when it’s not the right fit, it’s no one’s fault,” Varas said. “This is what we think is best for the team, in the short-term and long-term.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Atlanta United could be a good destination for Lozano

Just minutes after the end of Hirving Lozano’s time at San Diego FC was confirmed, speculation about a possible move to Atlanta United began to intensify. That timing suggested negotiations for the forward’s transfer may have been underway for quite some time.

“I know Lozano was told he would not continue with the club before last year ended. That’s why the theory that this deal is probably already done makes a lot of sense, and there’s a strong chance we’ll know more in just a few hours,” reporter Daniel Chapela said on Futbol de Primera.

Regarding a potential move to Atlanta United, Chapela added: “That’s where Tata Martino is, who coached him with the Mexico national team. The deal is basically done.” Martino managed Mexico from 2019 to 2022, coaching Lozano in 29 matches and including him in squads for the 2021 Gold Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That prior relationship could prove decisive in finalizing the move.

Advertisement