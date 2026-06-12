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Is Christian Pulisic playing? USMNT vs Paraguay projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Pulisic and Almirón are the main threats in attack
© Jamie Squire/Getty Images Franco Arland/Getty ImagesPulisic and Almirón are the main threats in attack

With the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup already behind some teams, the time has come for the USMNT to make their debut in the competition against Paraguay in Group D, with Christian Pulisic expected to start.

This group may easily be the most balanced in the entire tournament, with no team being a clear favorite over any other. For the USMNT, the good feeling they left in the match against Germany despite the 2-1 loss could give them confidence. They were also able to beat Paraguay in a friendly last November.

It should be a historic day for Paraguay too, as they are coming back to the highest level, where they have not been since 2010. Their main concern is not a small one, because it could change their attacking potential for the match, with Julio Enciso not confirmed after the injury he suffered in his team’s farewell friendly.

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The lineups

Mauricio Pochettino could use this lineup for the USMNT: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun.

Enciso could be on the bench (Christian Alvarenga /Getty Images)

Enciso could be on the bench (Christian Alvarenga /Getty Images)

Gustavo Alfaro may set this lineup for Paraguay: Gill; Cáceres, G. Gómez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, D. Gómez, Cubas, Almirón; Sanabria, Enciso.

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Christian Pulisic ends 2026 goal drought but receives sobering 2026 World Cup reminder from USMNT great Tim Howard: ‘He is not living on this planet’

Their group

The USMNT and Paraguay were placed in Group D with Australia and Turkey, who began the competition on June 13.

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