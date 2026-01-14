Mexico star Hirving Lozano reportedly eyeing European return ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Hirving Lozano is looking for a new club to play in during the first half of the year, a period that will be crucial to ensure his spot with the Mexico national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. A possible return to Europe now appears to be the most likely option.

Last week, San Diego FC announced their decision to part ways with Lozano for the 2026 season. “We have communicated to Hirving and his representatives that he will not be part of the sporting plans moving forward,” said general manager Tyler Heaps. “As the season went on — from style of play as well as environment — we feel like it’s best for both parties to find a new solution.”

After contributing 11 goals and nine assists in 34 matches across Major League Soccer and the Leagues Cup, the Mexican winger now faces the challenge of finding a new club before the January transfer window closes. His likely destination appears to be Europe.

“Real Oviedo are working discreetly on a high-impact deal to strengthen their attacking line. On the club’s agenda is the name of Chucky Lozano,” Marca reported Wednesday. “Oviedo are exploring the possibility of signing the player on loan if conditions allow.”

Hirving Lozano played 34 games for San Diego FC.

This is not a minor detail, considering Lozano still has a contract with San Diego FC through December 31, 2028. “The main obstacle in the deal is financial, as the player’s salary is well above the club’s usual parameters,” the report adds. In that sense, cooperation from the Californian club — as well as the player’s willingness — will be key to the negotiations’ success.

A return to Europe could be tempting for Lozano

After breaking through with Pachuca from 2013 to 2017, Hirving Lozano moved to Europe, where he spent most of his professional career. He made his mark at PSV Eindhoven and Napoli over several years, becoming one of the most prominent Mexican players on the world stage.

In 2025, the winger followed in Lionel Messi’s footsteps and moved to Major League Soccer with San Diego FC. While his performance was strong — as his stats demonstrate — Lozano now faces the need to seek new horizons, and a return to the European elite could be the best path forward.

It’s clear that Real Oviedo are far from being one of Spain’s top clubs, currently sitting at the bottom of La Liga and five points from escaping the relegation zone. Still, the opportunity to compete against giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid remains an attractive proposition.

Lozano must secure his World Cup spot

Despite being one of the most important players of his generation, Lozano has not always had a guaranteed place with the Mexico national team. In fact, he was absent from the last two major tournaments: the 2024 Copa America and the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Over the past two years, Lozano has played just seven matches for Mexico, most of them friendlies. Now, with only five months remaining until the 2026 World Cup, the winger will need to perform at a high level to convince coach Javier Aguirre that he deserves a spot in the 26-man squad.