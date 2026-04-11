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Report: Lozano to miss 2026 World Cup after talks with Mexico coach Aguirre amid MLS controversy

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Mexico forward Hirving Lozano and coach Javier Aguirre.
© Hector Vivas/Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesMexico forward Hirving Lozano and coach Javier Aguirre.

A meeting between head coach Javier Aguirre and Hirving Lozano appears to have been decisive in leaving the Mexico forward all but out of contention for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, amid his ongoing conflict with San Diego FC in MLS.

“There was a conversation between Javier Aguirre and Chucky Lozano a few months ago because of this whole situation he had in San Diego,” journalist Gibran Araige said this week on TUDN’s Insider.

Vasco told him: ‘Look, I’m interested in you, I have you on my radar for the World Cup, but I need you to play,’” the reporter continued, outlining the Mexico head coach’s stance. However, Lozano’s response was not encouraging: “Chucky said no.”

Aguirre’s position appears reasonable. Hirving Lozano is a player with proven quality and experience at the European level, as well as a long track record with the Mexico national team. However, arriving at a World Cup after more than six months without playing time is difficult to justify.

Hirving Lozano #11 of San Diego FC.

Hirving Lozano played 34 games for San Diego FC.

That is why the coach’s intention was for Lozano to do everything possible to leave San Diego FC and find another club where he could secure playing time during this stretch. However, the player chose to prioritize honoring his contract, continue earning his high MLS salary, and potentially give up the chance to play in the World Cup with Mexico.

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What happened with Lozano at San Diego FC?

Earlier this year, San Diego FC announced that Hirving Lozano would not be part of head coach Mikey Varas’ plans for the 2026 MLS season, citing issues related to “style of play” and “environment” as reasons behind the decision.

The problems had begun months earlier during a match against Houston Dynamo, when Lozano was substituted at halftime and, according to The Athletic, had a verbal altercation with Varas that led to him being sidelined for a couple of matches.

Although Hirving Lozano was later reinstated and played four more matches for San Diego FC during the MLS playoffs, at the start of the new season the coaching staff and club executives opted to leave the forward out of their plans moving forward.

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Mexico lose a key piece

Hirving Lozano has been one of Mexico’s standout players in recent years. Alongside his European career with PSV Eindhoven and Napoli, he has been a regular presence in the national team over the past decade.

The forward has appeared in two World Cups. At Russia 2018, he started all four matches for Mexico and scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Germany, one of the most significant results in the history of the national team. At Qatar 2022, he also started all three matches, underscoring his importance over time.

Now, with his participation in the 2026 World Cup nearly ruled out, Lozano leaves a significant void in the Mexico national team, even if his recent involvement has already been limited due to injuries and coaching decisions.

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