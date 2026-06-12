Katy Perry headlines 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles: Full list of artists performing before USA vs Paraguay

The United States will be the last of the three hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to kick off its tournament schedule. The unique nature of a competition hosted across three different countries has allowed each nation to stage its own opening ceremony, with Katy Perry serving as the main attraction before the match between the USMNT and Paraguay.

The opening match for Mauricio Pochettino‘s team is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Ninety minutes before kickoff, fans around the world will be treated to a show that promises to be memorable.

Just as the opening ceremonies in Mexico and Canada featured local artists, the same will be true in the United States. Katy Perry will be one of the ceremony’s headline performers, but a long list of artists will take the field in the minutes leading up to kickoff. Rapper Future has also been confirmed as one of the featured performers.

Beyond the presence of stars from the United States, the global nature of the World Cup will also bring artists from other continents to the opening show, giving the event the variety of styles and cultures that have become a hallmark of the FIFA tournament.

Brazilian singer Anitta.

South African singer-songwriter Tyla has also been confirmed as a performer in Los Angeles, along with Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter Rema. South America will be represented by Brazilian singer Anitta, while Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink will also take part in the ceremony.

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There could be surprises at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles

In addition to the names officially confirmed, surprise appearances are expected during the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in the United States. “Global superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla will headline the celebrations in Los Angeles, with additional world-renowned artists still to be announced,” FIFA said on its official website.

Fans who have purchased tickets to attend the event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will be able to enter well before kickoff. “Stadium gates will open four hours before kick-off, offering fans access to exclusive activations, captivating entertainment experiences, rewards and live pre-match programming throughout the venue,” the statement added.

Infantino’s expectations for the start of the World Cup in the US

As the leading advocate for the expansion to 48 teams and the first World Cup hosted by three different countries, Gianni Infantino explained his vision for what will take place at SoFi Stadium on Friday. “This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become,” said the FIFA president.

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“The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country,” added Infantino.

Full list of artists performing before USA vs Paraguay

Below is the list of artists confirmed to perform during the ceremony before the match between the USMNT and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, marking the opening of the 2026 World Cup in the United States:

• Katy Perry

• Future

• Anitta

• LISA

• Rema

• Tyla