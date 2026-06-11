South Korea vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group A game

With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off, more teams are making their debuts, with South Korea and the Czech Republic closing out Group A action.

South Korea could be one of the tournament’s surprises, led by star Son Heung-min. Manager Hong Myung-bo can feel confident after his team won both of their friendlies.

For the Czech Republic, the road to the tournament was much tougher, as they needed every match they played after securing a playoff spot with penalty shootout wins over Ireland and Denmark.