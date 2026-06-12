Michael Bublé headlines 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto: Full list of artists performing before Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The 2026 World Cup has already delivered memorable moments across North America, and Canada is preparing for a landmark occasion of its own. With Michael Bublé set to play a leading role in Toronto’s pre-match festivities, anticipation continues to build ahead of the host nation’s opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

For the Canadian national team, the occasion represents far more than a group-stage fixture. It marks the first men’s World Cup match ever played on Canadian soil, giving supporters a chance to witness a historic chapter in the country’s football journey.

The expanded 2026 tournament is the largest World Cup in history, featuring 48 national teams competing across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. While Mexico opened the tournament with its own spectacular ceremony, Canada now prepares to take center stage in Toronto.

The match against Bosnia and Herzegovina will be played at BMO Field, also referred to as Toronto Stadium. Before the players step onto the pitch, fans inside the venue and viewers around the world will be treated to a celebration designed to showcase Canadian culture, music, and diversity.

General view of BMO Field

FIFA has described the event as a reflection of Canada’s identity and its place on football’s biggest stage. The ceremony is scheduled to begin 90 minutes before kickoff, creating an atmosphere worthy of the country’s first-ever home World Cup match.

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Michael Bublé leads the celebration

Among all the performers, Michael Bublé stands out as one of the ceremony’s headline attractions. The five-time Grammy Award winner remains one of Canada’s most recognizable musical exports and is expected to play a central role in welcoming the world to Toronto.

Michael Bublé attends the 2025 JUNO Awards

Bublé’s involvement adds significant star power to an event already packed with talent. His international popularity ensures that the ceremony will attract attention well beyond soccer audiences.

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Joining him is Alanis Morissette, another Canadian music icon whose career has spanned decades. The seven-time Grammy winner will also perform Canada’s national anthem before kickoff, adding another emotional layer to the occasion.

Full list of artists performing before Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

FIFA has confirmed an impressive collection of performers from different musical backgrounds. The artists scheduled to appear at the Toronto opening ceremony are:

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Michael Bublé

Alanis Morissette

Alessia Cara

Jessie Reyez

William Prince

Nora Fatehi

Elyanna

Vegedream

DJ Sanjoy

In addition, actor and comedian Will Arnett will participate as an official FIFA World Cup 2026 ambassador during the pre-match festivities.

The lineup reflects Canada’s multicultural identity, bringing together internationally recognized stars and artists whose backgrounds connect with communities from around the globe.

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