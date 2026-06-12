Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
group b
Comments

Is Alphonso Davies playing? Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Alphonso Davies of Canada.
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesAlphonso Davies of Canada.

With the 2026 World Cup arriving on Canadian soil for the first time in men’s soccer history, attention has already turned toward the projected lineups and one particularly important fitness question regarding Alphonso Davies ahead of the highly anticipated Group B encounter.

The opening fixture comes with enormous pressure for Canada, which enters the competition hoping to secure its first-ever point and first-ever victory at a FIFA Men’s World Cup. Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, arrives carrying momentum after an emotional playoff run that stunned several European powers and secured a long-awaited return to the tournament.

The match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Toronto Stadium, just one day after the World Cup officially begins in Mexico City. The occasion marks the first-ever men’s World Cup match played on Canadian soil, adding even greater significance to an already emotional moment for supporters across the country.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Canada automatically qualified for the tournament alongside fellow co-hosts the United States and Mexico. After appearances in 1986 and 2022, the national team is still searching for its first positive result at soccer’s biggest tournament after losing all six previous World Cup matches.

Jonathan David

Jonathan David of Canada

There is, however, growing optimism surrounding Jesse Marsch’s side. Canada finished fourth at the 2024 Copa America and has steadily developed into one of the most aggressive pressing teams in Concacaf under the American coach.

Advertisement

Bosnia and Herzegovina returns after stunning Italy

Bosnia and Herzegovina enters the tournament as one of the more intriguing outsiders in Group B. The national team booked its place in North America after dramatic playoff victories over both Wales and Italy, defeating the four-time world champion in a penalty shootout to complete one of the biggest surprises of qualification.

Bastoni was sent off during the first half of the match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bastoni was sent off during the first half of the match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That playoff success secured Bosnia’s first World Cup appearance since 2014. Under coach Sergej Barbarez, the side has developed a reputation for defensive organization and resilience in difficult matches.

Advertisement

The squad also combines experience and youth impressively. Veterans like Edin Dzeko and Sead Kolasinac remain key leaders, while younger talents such as Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic provide creativity and pace in attack.

Will Alphonso Davies play?

Much of the buildup to the game has centered on the condition of Canada captain Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich star has been managing a hamstring issue during preparations, creating uncertainty around his availability for the opener.

Advertisement

Davies had been considered a serious doubt for the match and will thus miss the opening game entirely. Jesse Marsch and the Canadian staff appear cautious about risking their captain too early in the tournament, especially with additional group-stage matches still ahead.

Canada left-back Alphonso Davies.

Canada left-back Alphonso Davies.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Confirmed lineups

Canada confirmed XI (4-4-2): Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustáquio, Koné, Millar; Jonathan David, Oluwaseyi.

Advertisement

Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed XI (4-3-3): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Memic, Tahirovic, Basic; Lukic, Demirovic, Bajraktarevic.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup Group B opening game?

Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup Group B opening game?

Canada open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but Alphonso Davies is not part of the lineup.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Updates: Kyle Larin scores as Canada finally breaks through to cancel out Bosnia’s lead! (1-1)

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Updates: Kyle Larin scores as Canada finally breaks through to cancel out Bosnia’s lead! (1-1)

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 World Cup as co-host Canada begins its Group B campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto

Who is Alanis Morissette, the artist singing the Canadian national anthem at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

Who is Alanis Morissette, the artist singing the Canadian national anthem at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

As Canada prepares for a historic clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, attention is turning toward the artist chosen to deliver a performance that will be watched by millions around the world.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Full preview of Bosnia and Herzegovina for the 2026 World Cup, including squad breakdown, key players, and tactical analysis of their chances.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo