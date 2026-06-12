Is Alphonso Davies playing? Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

With the 2026 World Cup arriving on Canadian soil for the first time in men’s soccer history, attention has already turned toward the projected lineups and one particularly important fitness question regarding Alphonso Davies ahead of the highly anticipated Group B encounter.

The opening fixture comes with enormous pressure for Canada, which enters the competition hoping to secure its first-ever point and first-ever victory at a FIFA Men’s World Cup. Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, arrives carrying momentum after an emotional playoff run that stunned several European powers and secured a long-awaited return to the tournament.

The match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Toronto Stadium, just one day after the World Cup officially begins in Mexico City. The occasion marks the first-ever men’s World Cup match played on Canadian soil, adding even greater significance to an already emotional moment for supporters across the country.

Canada automatically qualified for the tournament alongside fellow co-hosts the United States and Mexico. After appearances in 1986 and 2022, the national team is still searching for its first positive result at soccer’s biggest tournament after losing all six previous World Cup matches.

Jonathan David of Canada

There is, however, growing optimism surrounding Jesse Marsch’s side. Canada finished fourth at the 2024 Copa America and has steadily developed into one of the most aggressive pressing teams in Concacaf under the American coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bosnia and Herzegovina returns after stunning Italy

Bosnia and Herzegovina enters the tournament as one of the more intriguing outsiders in Group B. The national team booked its place in North America after dramatic playoff victories over both Wales and Italy, defeating the four-time world champion in a penalty shootout to complete one of the biggest surprises of qualification.

Bastoni was sent off during the first half of the match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That playoff success secured Bosnia’s first World Cup appearance since 2014. Under coach Sergej Barbarez, the side has developed a reputation for defensive organization and resilience in difficult matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The squad also combines experience and youth impressively. Veterans like Edin Dzeko and Sead Kolasinac remain key leaders, while younger talents such as Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic provide creativity and pace in attack.

Will Alphonso Davies play?

Much of the buildup to the game has centered on the condition of Canada captain Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich star has been managing a hamstring issue during preparations, creating uncertainty around his availability for the opener.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davies had been considered a serious doubt for the match and will thus miss the opening game entirely. Jesse Marsch and the Canadian staff appear cautious about risking their captain too early in the tournament, especially with additional group-stage matches still ahead.

Canada left-back Alphonso Davies.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Confirmed lineups

Canada confirmed XI (4-4-2): Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustáquio, Koné, Millar; Jonathan David, Oluwaseyi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed XI (4-3-3): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Memic, Tahirovic, Basic; Lukic, Demirovic, Bajraktarevic.