Lozano faces Valverde: Projected lineups for Mexico vs. Uruguay in 2025 international friendly

During the November international break, Mexico will face two demanding challenges that will help shape their preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Next Tuesday they will face Paraguay, but before that they will meet Uruguay, in a match featuring stars such as Hirving Lozano and Federico Valverde.

Javier Aguirre’s team is coming off a disappointing showing in October, when they lost 4–0 to Colombia and only managed a 1–1 draw against Ecuador. Knowing that South American teams offer a stronger test than what they usually see in Concacaf, Mexico now face another difficult challenge.

Uruguay, for their part, are also looking to raise their level. Marcelo Bielsa’s team qualified comfortably through Conmebol and now needs to refine their collective play to compete seriously at the World Cup, a title they have not won since 1950.

The match between Mexico and Uruguay will be played this Saturday at 8 PM (ET) at the Nuevo Estadio Corona, located in the city of Torreon, where Santos Laguna usually play in Liga MX. Mexico’s schedule will be completed on Tuesday with the match against Paraguay, while Uruguay will face the United States the same day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre.

Probable lineup for Mexico

Aware that this November FIFA break is one of the last chances to compete before the start of the World Cup 2026 — only two matches in March will remain — Javier Aguirre will try to give minutes to his main stars this Saturday against Uruguay.

The probable lineup for Mexico is: Luis Malagon; Kevin Alvarez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Erick Sanchez, Orberlin Pineda; Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Roberto Alvarado.

Probable lineup for Uruguay

In October, head coach Marcelo Bielsa made the unexpected decision to leave out most of Uruguay’s stars for the tour in Malaysia that included matches against Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan. However, for November the plan is different and the team’s best players are back.

With that in mind, the probable lineup for Uruguay to face Mexico is: Sergio Rochet; Nahitan Nandez, Ronald Araujo, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolas de la Cruz; Maximiliano Araujo, Brian Rodriguez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

