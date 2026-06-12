Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina played out a 1-1 draw in a tense and competitive World Cup Group B opener at BMO Field in Toronto. Bosnia and Herzegovina struck first through Jovo Lukic, while Canada responded late via Cyle Larin to rescue a point. The match ended with both teams leaving the pitch feeling they could have taken more from a chaotic and emotionally charged encounter.

Bosnia and Herzegovina took the lead in the 21st minute after a well-worked set piece that exposed Canada’s defensive structure. Sead Kolasinac delivered the decisive header across goal, allowing Jovo Lukic to finish from close range and silence the home crowd.

Canada struggled to recover from the setback immediately, with Bosnia and Herzegovina showing discipline and compactness in defensive shape. The opening goal gave Bosnia and Herzegovina exactly the kind of platform it wanted, forcing Canada to chase the game for long spells.

Canada responded with sustained pressure and created multiple opportunities, but its finishing lacked composure in key moments. The match became increasingly physical after halftime, with both sides committing tactical fouls to disrupt rhythm.

Jovo Lukic #25 of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates scoring his team’s first goa

The Dragons remained compact and disciplined, while Canada continued to push forward in waves. The intensity rose as the home side committed more bodies into attack, leaving occasional space for counterattacks.

Late changes bring late drama as Larin rescues point

Canada introduced attacking changes late on, including Cyle Larin and Promise David, in a clear attempt to change the game’s direction. Bosnia and Herzegovina also adjusted through substitutions, such as Ivan Sunjic and Kerim Alajbegovic, to protect its lead.

However, despite that, the Reds finally found their breakthrough in the 78th minute, when Cyle Larin scored from close range after a deflected effort inside the box. The goal came after pressure had been building for several minutes, and it lifted the atmosphere inside the stadium.

Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates scoring his team’s first goal

Bosnia and Herzegovina, however, held firm in the closing stages despite constant pressure and stoppage-time scares. Goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj and the defensive line stood strong to ensure the match ended level.

The final stages saw Canada camped inside Bosnia and Herzegovina’s half, forcing last-ditch defending and crucial interventions. One of the most important moments came when Tarik Muharemovic produced a vital block to deny what looked like a certain goal.