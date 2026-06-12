Who is Alanis Morissette, the artist singing the Canadian national anthem at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

The 2026 World Cup is bringing together soccer, music, and culture on an unprecedented scale, and Alanis Morissette is set to play a central role in one of the tournament’s most memorable opening-day moments. As Canada prepares for a historic clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, attention is turning toward the artist chosen to deliver a performance that will be watched by millions around the world.

For the Canadian national team, the occasion represents a landmark chapter in its soccer history. With Alanis Morissette taking the spotlight before kickoff, the atmosphere in Toronto is expected to match the significance of the country’s first men’s World Cup match on home soil.

Toronto’s BMO Field, expanded specifically for the World Cup, will host the opening Group B encounter between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The match carries enormous importance for both national teams as they seek a strong start in the competition.

The pre-match ceremony has been designed as a celebration of Canadian culture and identity. Music, entertainment, and soccer will come together before the action begins on the pitch, creating one of the most anticipated spectacles of the tournament’s opening week.

General view of BMO Field

Among the performers announced for the event, one name stands above the rest due to her influence on Canadian and international music. That artist is Alanis Morissette.

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Who is Alanis Morissette?

Alanis Morissette is a seven-time Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter who became one of the most influential artists of the 1990s. Born in Ottawa, Ontario, she rose from a teenage performer into a global superstar whose music has sold more than 60 million records worldwide.

Her breakthrough arrived in 1995 with the release of Jagged Little Pill, an album that transformed her career and established her as one of the defining voices of her generation. The record produced iconic songs such as “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” and “Hand in My Pocket,” helping it sell more than 33 million copies globally.

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The success of the album reshaped alternative rock and earned Morissette worldwide recognition. Decades later, those songs remain staples of radio playlists and concert performances around the globe.

Recognition continues decades later

Morissette’s influence has remained strong long after her commercial peak. Her work inspired the successful Broadway production Jagged Little Pill, which received multiple Tony Award nominations and introduced her music to a new audience.

She has also built a reputation as an advocate for mental health awareness, women’s empowerment, and artists’ rights. Throughout her career, she has balanced commercial success with a willingness to address personal and social issues through her work.

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Adding to her list of achievements, Morissette was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The honor placed her alongside some of the most respected names in modern music and recognized the lasting impact of her songwriting.

Alanis Morissette is presented an award at the 2015 JUNO Awards

Why FIFA chose Alanis Morissette for this moment

The decision to have Morissette perform “O Canada” before the country’s opening World Cup match carries symbolic importance. Few artists are more closely associated with Canadian musical success on the world stage.

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Her presence helps connect different generations of supporters while reinforcing the national pride surrounding the event. For many fans, hearing a Canadian icon perform the anthem before such a historic match creates an emotional link between sport and culture.

The ceremony itself will feature a broader lineup that includes Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Elyanna, Vegedream, William Prince, and DJ Sanjoy. Actor and comedian Will Arnett will also participate as a World Cup ambassador.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin 90 minutes before kickoff in Toronto. Alongside Morissette’s rendition of the Canadian national anthem, Serbian-born violinist Aleksandar Gajic will perform the anthem of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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