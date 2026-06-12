World Cup 2026 Predictions: Man vs. Machine in the Group Stage

The 2026 World Cup has officially arrived, bringing an expanded field of 48 nations competing across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With the structural changes introducing a massive, 12-group setup, projecting which squads will navigate their way into the expanded knockout bracket has never been more difficult.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to see if Adrian can beat the machine.

In this special prediction feature, Adrian Sousa of Rabona TV sets out to test his football knowledge against automated data models. The episode centers on a direct experiment: comparing Adrian’s personal, human analysis against the statistical projections of a calculated supercomputer.

The episode goes group by group, evaluating the field from Group A all the way through Group L. Listeners will hear a direct contrast between pure mathematical probabilities and the qualitative, human factors.

For supporters looking to finalize their own tournament brackets or review the general expectations for each group, this side-by-side comparison offers a helpful baseline.

Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Predictions on Spotify to see who has the upper hand before the first round of matches completely shakes up the data.