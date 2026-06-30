Lamine Yamal urges Julian Alvarez to join Barcelona amid Atletico Madrid feud: ‘We are waiting for him’

Julian Alvarez has emerged as one of the blockbuster storylines of the 2026 summer transfer window, with the forward locked in a tense standoff with Atletico Madrid to force through a dream move to FC Barcelona. While currently competing at the 2026 World Cup, Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal added fuel to the fire by publicly recruiting the forward, stating, “We are waiting for him.”

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Yamal was asked whether he would like to share the pitch with Alvarez at the Camp Nou, and the teenager left the door wide open for the Argentine star: “Right now I’m not thinking about it much, but I hope so, because he is a great player. If he comes, we will welcome him with open arms because he will be coming to the best club in the world, to the best fanbase in the world, and to the best city in the world for me.“

While the financial finer points remain up in the air with the World Cup still taking center stage, Yamal made sure his personal message to Alvarez was crystal clear. “If I were him, I would do it. We are waiting for him if he wants to come. Come on over,” the 18-year-old concluded.

With Robert Lewandowski recently departing Barcelona as a free agent to sign with the MLS side Chicago Fire, a massive vacancy has opened up for a world-class No. 9 in Catalonia. Alvarez has been a top target for sporting director Deco for several seasons, and the club views the combination of their vacant striking role and the player’s desire for a change of scenery as the perfect storm to finalize a deal.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Following Argentina’s recent victory against Austria, Alvarez himself was quite vocal about the mounting transfer speculation. “I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about this, but I can’t hide or pretend otherwise either. I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at the club, with those I needed to talk to. I think a transfer is best for everyone, and I want to fulfill my dream,” he stated.

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Though he has refrained from naming Barcelona outright, the Catalan giants have been his lifelong dream destination, a passion heavily influenced by his childhood idol, Lionel Messi. While Atletico Madrid remains highly reluctant to sell their prized asset for anything less than his staggering 500 million euro release clause, the striker’s firm stance and the heavy recruitment from Barcelona figures like Yamal could alter the landscape in the weeks ahead.

Atletico Madrid files official complaint to FIFA against Barcelona

The transfer market bad blood between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid has boiled over multiple times recently, to the point where Los Colchoneros even mocked the media speculation by trolling fans with a Photoshopped image of Yamal in an Atletico jersey. However, as the rumors surrounding Álvarez continue to intensify, the capital city club has taken definitive legal action.

In an official statement given to the Spanish news agency EFE, Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin confirmed the legal escalation: “Our responsibility is to defend the interests of Atlético de Madrid, and that is why we are going to file a complaint with FIFA against Barcelona for negotiating with a player who has an active contract during the protected period.“

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