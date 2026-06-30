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World Cup Recap: Canada Awaits Next Opponent as Round of 32 Blockbusters Loom

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Stephen Eustaquio #7 of Canada celebrates scoring a goal.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesStephen Eustaquio #7 of Canada celebrates scoring a goal.

The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is intensifying, and co-hosts Canada are officially in the mix. On the latest episode of The 90th Minute, hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price return to break down an incredible milestone for the Canadian Men’s National Team and peer ahead at a loaded schedule of single-elimination blockbusters.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete knockout breakdown.

The program leads with a deep tactical analysis of Canada’s hard-fought Round of 32 triumph over South Africa. Jesse Marsch’s side put together an incredibly resilient defensive performance, managing key moments under intense pressure to punch their ticket to the historic Round of 16.

The hosts highlight the standout performers who kept the clean sheet intact and discuss what this defensive stability means for Canada’s long-term tournament ambitions.

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You can stream the entire daily breakdown right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to get the latest match reactions, predictions, and complete coverage of the road to the final.

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